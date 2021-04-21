Upper level of SR 504 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway now open

Celeste Dimichina, communications, 360-905-2057

TOUTLE – Warmer spring temperatures mean that the gates to the upper level of State Route 504, also known as Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, are now open.

On Tuesday, April 20, the Washington State Department of Transportation, in close coordination with the U.S. Forest Service, reopened the gates past Coldwater Lake (milepost 45) and the Hummocks Trail, giving visitors better access to the mountain’s breathtaking scenery and spectacular crater views.

“There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to reopen the highway each year,” said WSDOT Highway Maintenance Worker Kent Palmer. “We plowed a lot of snow and cleared a lot of debris so the gates can open this week.”

Please check the Gifford Pinchot National Forest’s website for a current list of open recreation sites.