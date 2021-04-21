Treasurer Magaziner Holds 13th Financial Empowerment Roundtable Since Taking Office

This morning, Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner held his thirteenth Financial Empowerment Roundtable since taking office. The roundtable featured Lisa Ranglin, President of the Rhode Island Black Business Association, Senate Education Committee Chair Sandra Cano, Senator Meghan Kallman, and Representative Leonela Felix.

"We must ensure every Rhode Islander, no matter their background, has the ability to achieve financial success. I was pleased to hold our annual Financial Literacy Month Financial Empowerment Roundtable this morning, which focused on the importance of helping Rhode Island Black business owners succeed, the need for personal finance instruction in Rhode Island schools, and other important initiatives to help Rhode Islanders become more financially secure," said Treasurer Seth Magaziner.

Treasurer Magaziner is committed to ensuring every Rhode Islander has access to the financial resources they need to access economic opportunity. He started holding quarterly Financial Empowerment Roundtables in 2017; each roundtable brings together dozens of representatives from government, non-profits, education, business, and banking to share ideas on how to promote financial education and empowerment statewide. Any Rhode Islander can participate in future discussions by contacting charon.rose@treasury.ri.gov.

