Artwork in the shape of face masks is on exhibit at the state art gallery

Face mask art celebrates creativity and protection against COVID-19

Providence, RI—An exhibition of artwork in the shape of a face mask is now on display at the Atrium Gallery on the main floor of the state's Administration Building, One Capitol Hill, Providence. The Conceal/Reveal Mask Installation was created during the pandemic and presents a mix of handmade face masks by RI artists and members of the community, who answered an open call. The exhibit, which examines the intersection of the arts and healing, will be open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., though June 25.

On viewing the installation at the state's gallery, which is managed by the RI State Council on the Arts (RISCA), Randall Rosenbaum, executive director of the state's arts agency, said, "I am amazed and in awe of the quality of the pieces our community contributed to this timely show, which illustrates the healing power of the arts. Conceal/Reveal sends another important message, and that is to encourage community members to do their part and wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19."

The face mask art exhibit was originated and displayed at the Providence Art Club's Dodge House Gallery on Thomas Street. It included works by Rhode Islanders of all ages and members of the Art Club. In late fall, Rhode Island's Art and Health Network expanded the show to include works by Department of Health staff, and faculty and students from The Pennfield School, Portsmouth. In addition, the 80 masks were exhibited at the Department of Health and RI State Archives on Broad Street in Providence.

"Creativity is available to each of us and we experience it in profound ways during times of crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has been no exception. It has fed the creativity of artists and individuals from across the globe," said Steven Boudreau, co-chair, RI State Arts and Health Network. "This Conceal/Reveal exhibition has drawn upon the experience, grief, humor and resilience that many Rhode Islanders have endured since the beginning of 2020."

Exhibit details What: Conceal/Reveal Mask Installation, an exhibit of artwork in the shape of a face mask. When: Open to the public, weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-June. Where: The Atrium Gallery, first floor of the state administration building, One Capitol Hill, Providence

The Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill was developed to exhibit the work of Rhode Island artists in the State Capitol Complex. It hosts exhibits on a rotating basis, in partnership with several state agencies & organizations. The art gallery enhances Capitol Hill as a destination point for visitors, as well as for the many people who visit Administration offices or attend conferences at One Capitol Hill. It also enriches the work environment for the hundreds of state workers who spend their workday in the building.