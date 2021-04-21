Arrest in an Attempt to Commit Robbery Offense: 900 Block of 23rd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempt to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in the 900 block of 23rd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:58 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect struggled with the victim attempting to take the victim’s property, but was unsuccessful. The suspect fled the scene and was apprehended by responding units.

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 27 year-old Joseph Alexander, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery.