Homicide: 1500 Block of 45th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, April 19, 2021, in the 1500 block of 45th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:57 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The detectives’ investigation revealed the offense occurred in the 1500 block of 45th Street, Northeast.

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 27 year-old Kentrell Devaughn, of Northeast, DC.

