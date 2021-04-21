Equicapita Announces 5 Year Anniversary of Launch of its Operations Technology Platform - EquiONE
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Equicapita Income Trust and Equicapita Investment Corp. (collectively "Equicapita") are pleased to announce that this month marks the five-year anniversary of EquiONE. According to Matt Barr (Partner) “The EquiONE journey began with the goal of having every Equicapita operating company integrated in one single centralized data warehouse and business intelligence tool. To date, over 100 different data sources, 2,300 data tables and a total of 1.6 billion records of data have been connected. Equicapita believes in a data first approach. Our mantra is “If it can’t be measured, it can’t be improved”. Quantity is inconsequential without quality; therefore, analytics tools are used to discover critical information and organize it in such a way to achieve better data-driven decision making. We believe EquiONE provides a strong competitive advantage over its Canadian private equity peer group.”
The EquiONE platform creates a bridge between operating entities and departments from general management, finance, operations, sales, purchasing and marketing. “It’s the foundation that operational strategy is built on”, said Matt Barr. Equicapita looks forward to continuing the build out of the EquiONE platform for further value creation within its portfolio.
About Equicapita: Equicapita is a private company buyout fund with offices in Calgary, Alberta and Burlington, Ontario focused on acquiring private businesses with enterprise values ranging from $5 million to $50+ million. Equicapita’s Canadian portfolio companies employ over 1,000 people across a broad range of industries.
Forward Looking Information: This news release may contain certain information that is forward looking, and, by its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate," "expect," "may," "should" "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. Those forward-looking statements herein made by Equicapita, if any, reflect Equicapita's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those anticipated or predicted in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks associated with the ownership and operation of businesses, including fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; supply and demand for businesses; competition for available businesses; changes in legislation and the regulatory environment; and international trade and global political conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release (if any), which is given as of the date it is expressed herein. Equicapita undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
