Sen. Hughes announces $1.6 million in state transportation grants in the 7th Senatorial District 

PHILADELPHIA – April 21, 2021 – State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) announced that the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) had awarded $1.6 million in state grants to projects in the 7thSenatorial District Wednesday.

“I am always grateful to announce investments in the district, and I am even more grateful to announce funding for development as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sen. Hughes said. “Thank you to Gov. Wolf and his administration for ensuring these important projects have the necessary resources.”

Seven projects were awarded a total of $1,607,397, which can be used for projects improving transportation safety and addressing certain environmental concerns. The projects included are as follows:

Multimodal Transportation Fund grants

The Brandywine 3151 Market project was awarded $500,000

The Cobbs Creed Foundation Phase 1 project was awarded $325,000

The Fort Washington Cross Country Trail and Road Diet/Commerce Drive Phase III project was awarded $325,000

The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth. Funds may be used for the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development.

Marcellus Legacy Fund grants under Act 13

Friends of Gorgas Park was awarded $101,000 for Gorgas Park streetscape safety improvements

Friends of Laurel Hill and West Laurel Hill Cemeteries was awarded $156,827 for its cemetery improvement project

The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education was awarded $74,570 for its Tall Trees Nature Playscape at the center

New Manayunk Corporation was awarded $125,000 for improvements to the Manayunk Towpath

The Marcellus Legacy Fund was created by Act 13 of 2012 to provide for the distribution of unconventional gas well impact fees to counties, municipalities and commonwealth agencies. A portion of the fee revenue will be transferred to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for statewide initiatives that will include abandoned mine drainage abatement; abandoned well plugging; sewage treatment; greenways, trails and recreation; baseline water quality data; watershed restoration; and flood control.

