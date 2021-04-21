Senator Santarsiero, Representative Galloway Announce $125,000 in State Funds for Local Park and Recreation Improvement Projects

BUCKS COUNTY – April 21, 2021 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and state Representative John Galloway (D-140) announced the award of $125,000 in state funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for projects in Falls Township and Tullytown Borough. The grants are awarded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority as funds authorized by Act 13.

Falls Township will receive $55,029 through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program for improvements to the township’s roller hockey rink. The project will make repairs to the existing rink, specifically installing new boards, repainting the surface and repairing existing fencing.

“I enthusiastically supported this project because the improvements to the Falls Township hockey rink will both encourage recreation, and drive economic growth with new revenue from rink rental and hockey league play funding park maintenance and future improvements,” said Sen. Santarsiero.

“I am pleased to see these funds going to improve the hockey rink in Falls Township,” said Rep. Galloway. “This project will be a boost to the community, providing recreation and a much-needed facelift to the rink.”

Tullytown Borough will receive $70,000 through the Watershed Restoration Protection Program for the construction of two rain gardens and a vegetate swale, which will help improve the impaired watershed of Martins Creek.

Sen. Santarsiero supported the project saying, “The rain garden and vegetated swale improvements to the community park in Tullytown is a great example of using native plants to help contain runoff from the creek. I was proud to advocate for this project, to protect and restore the creek which also helps to preserve local habitats.”

“The grant for Tullytown to improve the community park will help both preserve the creek and make the park more enjoyable for residents. Our parks and waterways as an important part of my district, and I am always happy to support projects that help them thrive.”

Act 13 Program Funds come from the Commonwealth Financing Authority for statewide initiatives that include abandoned mine drainage abatement, abandoned well plugging, sewage treatment, greenways, trails and recreation, baseline water quality data, watershed restoration, and flood control. For more information about Act 13 Programs, visit the DCED website .

