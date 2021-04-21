Senator Santarsiero, Representative Polinchock Announce Award of $480,000 to New Britain Borough for Transportation Improvements

BUCKS COUNTY – April 21, 2021 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and state Representative Todd Polinchock (R-144) announced the award of $480,000 in Multimodal Transportation Grant funds to New Britain Borough through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

The grant will fund construction for a .25 mile stretch of sidewalk and a pedestrian bridge between Cedar Drive and Shady Retreat Road, which will increase walkability and provide alternative transportation.

“The addition of the sidewalk and pedestrian bridge in New Britain Borough will not only provide recreation but will also help with local economic development for the businesses in the borough,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “Most impressively, when this section is complete, residents can bike or walk from Doylestown Borough all the way to New Britain Township by utilizing various trails, one of the many reasons I supported the award of funding for this project.”

“This grant is so important to continue making our New Britain community a beautiful place to live and support our parks and local small businesses,” said Rep. Polinchock.

Multimodal transportation fund grants encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth. For more information about the Multimodal Transportation Fund Grants, visit the DCED website .

