Senator Santarsiero, Representative Polinchock Announce nearly $250,000 in State Grants for Chalfont Borough Trail Project

BUCKS COUNTY – April 21, 2021 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and state Representative Todd Polinchock (R-144) announced the award of $249,971 in state funds to Chalfont Borough from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.

Chalfont Borough will use the grant to fund the construction of a multi-use trail along the west bank of the North Branch of the Neshaminy Creek. The trail will be 8 feet wide and will extend .5 miles long, connecting multiple neighborhoods along Lindenfield Parkway. The trail will also provide a sidewalk leading to the SEPTA train station in Chalfont Borough.

“I proudly supported this project, as it will provide opportunities for walking, biking and other recreation, while bringing the community closer together along one of the most scenic waterways in the area,” said Sen. Santarsiero.

“Our community here in Chalfont is well deserving of this grant to support and build a walking and biking trail. I’m thrilled to see the benefits of this trail which will play out for generations,” said Rep. Todd Polinchock.

Act 13 Program Funds come from the Commonwealth Financing Authority for statewide initiatives that include abandoned mine drainage abatement, abandoned well plugging, sewage treatment, greenways, trails and recreation, baseline water quality data, watershed restoration, and flood control. For more information about Act 13 Programs, visit the DCED website .

