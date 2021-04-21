Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hatfield Township to Restrict Orvilla Road Weekdays for Utility Improvement

King of Prussia, PA – Hatfield Township is planning a weekday lane closure with flagging on Orvilla Road between Route 463 (Cowpath Road) and Maple Avenue in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, April 26, through Friday, May 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for road reconstruction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Hatfield Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #

