Hatfield Township to Restrict Orvilla Road Weekdays for Utility Improvement

King of Prussia, PA – Hatfield Township is planning a weekday lane closure with flagging on Orvilla Road between Route 463 (Cowpath Road) and Maple Avenue in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, April 26, through Friday, May 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for road reconstruction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Hatfield Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

