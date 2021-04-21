Road Closure on Old State Road in Sullivan Township, Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is set to begin next week on Route 2022 (Old State Road) in Sullivan Township, Tioga County. The bridge is located approximately .22 miles west of the intersection with Dewey Hollow Road and approximately .22 miles east of the intersection with Ollock Road.

On Monday, April 26, Old State Road will be closed between Dewey Hollow Road (T-552) and Ollock Road (T-930), for a bridge replacement project. Work includes replacement of the bridge deck, parapet wall work, new wing walls and underdrain work.

Detour information is as follows: • Westbound traffic will use Route 2033 (Gray Valley Road), Route 6, Route 2031 (Old Mill Road) and Old State Road. • Eastbound traffic will use Old Mill Road, Route 6, and Gray Valley Road.

Work on the bridge is expected to be completed by the end of June 2021, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, sudden stops, slow moving vehicles, and drive with caution.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov