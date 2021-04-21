Whitemarsh Township to Close Flourtown Road for Utility Improvement in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Whitemarsh Township is planning to close Flourtown Road between Franklin Way and Joshua Road in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, April 26, through Monday, May 3, for widening and drainage improvements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24/7 closure, motorists will be directed to use Joshua Road, Stenton Avenue, Militia Hill Road, Butler Pike and Village Way. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Whitemarsh Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

