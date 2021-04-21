OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR MEDIA ADVISORY: GOVERNOR IGE JOINS U.S. CLIMATE ALLIANCE GOVERNORS ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO DISCUSS BOLD CLIMATE ACTION

Newsroom Posted on Apr 20, 2021 in Latest News

WHAT: U.S. Climate Alliance governors will join National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy for a virtual discussion on how states and the Biden administration can grow their partnership and expand economic opportunity through collaborative climate action.

U.S. Climate Action Week event – “Win the Future”: Creating economic opportunity, jobs and new state-federal

partnerships through bold climate action.

WHO: Gov. David Ige

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Maine Gov. Janet Mills

Wisconsin Gov. Mandela Barnes

National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy

WHEN: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

DETAILS: US Climate Alliance YouTube and Twitter

About the U.S. Climate Alliance

The U.S. Climate Alliance was formed on June 1, 2017 by a small group of U.S. governors committed to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement in response to the previous federal administration’s decision to withdraw the United States from this international accord. Since then, the Alliance has rapidly grown to include a sizeable and bipartisan group of governors from states across the country representing 55 percent of the U.S. population, 60 percent of the U.S. economy and nearly 40 percent of U.S. emissions.

Together, Alliance states have built a foundation of ambitious climate action that provides a durable roadmap for national policy makers and the Biden-Harris Administration. The Alliance is also forging a new state-federal partnership and its states will continue to play an integral role in helping the U.S. achieve the goals of this accord and advance a clean energy transition while supporting impacted workers and communities.

Alliance states have shown in recent years that bold climate action can help drive economic growth across multiple industries. In fact, between 2005 to 2018, Alliance states collectively surpassed the rest of the country in both emissions reductions and economic output, achieving an estimated 14 percent decrease in emissions and a 16 percent increase in per-capita economic output. These trends held in 2019 and the Alliance’s recent analysis showed that its member states created more than 133,000 new jobs in clean energy industries from 2016 to 2019 – surpassing the rest of the nation – as they pursued bold climate action. Even in the face of the devastating impacts from the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic downturn over the past year, state-led climate action continues.

###