Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Net Income for First Quarter 2021 of $43.5 Million or $1.36 per Share

Total Assets Continued To Exceed $11 Billion

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank (the “Bank”), today announced record net income of $43.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $23.1 million net income for the first quarter of 2020, an 88% increase. Net income per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.36 compared to $0.70 for the first quarter of 2020, a 94% increase. The increase in earnings is largely due to the first quarter of 2021 including a reversal of the provision for credit losses and significant gain on sale of residential mortgages, whereas the first quarter of 2020 included provisions for credit losses at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as, mark-to-market losses related to a hedge position on mortgage operations.



First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Income Statement Net income of $43.5 million Total revenue of $93.2 million (up 9.4% from a year ago) Reversal of allowance for credit losses of $2.4 million Net interest margin of 2.98% Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.53% Return on average common equity ("ROACE") of 14.05% Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") of 15.33% 1 Efficiency ratio of 40.7%

Balance Sheet Assets of $11.1 billion Book value per share of $39.45 (up 9.2% from a year ago) Tangible book value per share of $36.16 (up 10.0% from a year ago) 1 Total risk based capital ratio of 17.86% Annualized net charge-off ratio to average loans of 0.27% Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.51% Allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.36%





____________________

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest non-GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.





Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. commented, "We ended the first quarter of 2021 with record net income, continued strengthening in asset quality and a high level of capital. Earnings included a reversal to the allowance for credit losses as our outlook on the economy has improved, and another large gain on sale of residential mortgages from our residential mortgage division, which continues to generate strong results. For the quarter, we generated net income of $43.5 million with an ROAA of 1.53%, ROACE of 14.05% and a ROATCE2 of 15.33%."

"These earnings continue to demonstrate balanced financial performance including our ability to manage an efficient bank and we remain a leader among our peers with an efficiency ratio for the quarter of 40.7%. As an example of our expense management, during the quarter we relocated two branches with expiring leases to better locations nearby and consolidated two back-office locations, also with expiring leases, into a single new location, saving about $460,000 annually in rental expenses."

"While loan demand remains challenged during the pandemic, our earnings continue to generate capital that we expect will enable us to hit the ground running when economic activity and business openings expand. We believe the Washington, D.C. area is one of the most resilient and strongest economies in the nation and we remain optimistic about the reopening of businesses, and the positive impact the government stimulus will have on the regional economy. At quarter end, our shareholders equity reached $1.26 billion and our total risk-based capital was 17.86%. This gives us the ability to originate loans for large commercial projects, as well as a lot of runway to grow the loan portfolio when economic conditions improve and more opportunities arise."

"For our shareholders, at the end of the quarter our board increased the dividend to $0.25 per share, our first increase since the dividend was re-instituted in the second quarter of 2019. We also authorized a new stock repurchase plan in December 2020."

"We once again thank all of our employees for their commitment and diligence in serving the needs of our clients and communities and following safe health practices. As we look toward summer with optimism, we remain focused on strong and balanced operating performance. We will continue to proactively manage any asset quality concerns while delivering best-in-class service to our customers. We will continue to exercise prudent oversight of expenses, while retaining an infrastructure that is competitive, supports our growth initiatives, and proactively enhances our risk management systems as we position ourselves for future growth.”

Income Statement

Net interest income was $82.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, up from $79.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase of $3.0 million was primarily from a 22% increase in average earning assets partially offset by a reduction in net interest margin.





Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")3 was $55.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, up from $47.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. As a percent of average assets, PPNR in the first quarter of 2021 was 1.95%, down from 2.04% in the first quarter of 2020. This decline was a result of a 15.4% increase in PPNR being outpaced by a 21.9% increase in average assets.



____________________

2 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest non-GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.





($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 82,651 $ 79,744 Non-interest income (GAAP) 10,587 5,470 Non-interest expense (GAAP) (37,987 ) (37,347 ) Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 55,251 $ 47,867 Average Assets (GAAP) $ 11,517,836 $ 9,447,663 PPNR to Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.95 % 2.04 %

Provision for credit losses resulted in a reversal of $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to a provision of $14.3 million for the first quarter 2020. The reversal was driven by the improved macroeconomic outlook, improvement of credits in the loan portfolio and a reduction in total loans.





Salaries and employee benefits were up $4.0 million as the number of employees increased, the incentive bonus accruals based on economic outlook were higher in the first quarter of 2021 (due to the gradual reopening of the economy) than in the first quarter of 2020 (due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic) and an increase in share based compensation awards and vesting in 2021. Legal, accounting and professional fees were down $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, as the first quarter of 2020 included elevated expenses from previously disclosed litigation. FDIC expenses were up $1.0 million off a higher deposit base.



Efficiency ratio was 40.7% for the first quarter of 2021, an improvement from 43.8% for the first quarter of 2020. The improvement in the first quarter of 2021 over the first quarter of 2020 was from increases in noninterest income and net interest income, while non-interest expenses remained relatively flat.





____________________

3 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest non-GAAP measure is provided in the table below.





Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $11.1 billion, up less than 1% from the prior quarter-end and up 11.4% from a year ago. The increase in assets over assets from a year ago was primarily driven by deposit inflows in the second and third quarters of 2020.





($ in thousands) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Total loans, excluding loans held for sale (GAAP) $ 7,526,689 7,760,212 7,840,873 Less: PPP loans (565,018 ) (454,771 ) $ — Total loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP loans (Non-GAAP) $ 6,961,671 $ 7,305,441 $ 7,840,873

Allowance for credit losses was 1.36% of gross loans, compared to 1.41% the prior quarter-end and 1.23% a year ago. Adjusted to exclude PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for credit losses was 1.47%5, compared to 1.50% the prior quarter end and 1.23% a year ago. The reduction in the allowance for credit losses in the first quarter of 2021, is due to a provision reversal of $2.4 million and net charge-offs of $5.2 million.



____________________

4 A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided below.

5 A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided below.





($ in thousands) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Allowance for credit losses, adjusted Allowance for credit losses $ 102,070 $ 109,579 $ 96,336 Total loans (GAAP) $ 7,526,689 $ 7,760,212 $ 7,840,873 Less: PPP loans (565,018 ) (454,771 ) — Total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 6,961,671 $ 7,305,441 $ 7,840,873 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (GAAP) 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.23 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.47 % 1.50 % 1.23 %

Investment portfolio had a balance of $1.4 billion at March 31, 2021, up $218 million or 18.9% from the prior quarter end and up $510 million or 59.4% from a year ago. Investments made during the quarter were primarily 20 year, 2% agency mortgage backed securities and callable agency bonds. We continue to judiciously deploy excess liquidity in to the investment portfolio to achieve higher yields over cash alternatives.

Total deposits were $9.2 billion at March 31, 2021, up $9.6 million or 0.1% from the prior quarter end, and up $1.1 billion or 13.0% from a year ago. Deposit growth slowed in the first quarter of 2021 which allowed the Bank to reduce its excess liquidity as it deployed funds into the investment portfolio.





Book value per share was $39.45, up 1.0% from the prior quarter end and up 9.2% from a year ago. Tangible book value per share was $36.16 6 , up 1.2% from the prior quarter end and up 10.0% from a year ago.





____________________

6 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest non-GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.





For the Company March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Well Capitalized Minimum Regulatory Ratios Total Capital (to risk weighted assets) 17.86 % 17.04 % 15.44 % 10.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets) 14.42 % 13.49 % 12.14 % 8.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 (to risk weighted assets) 14.42 % 13.49 % 12.14 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets) 10.28 % 10.31 % 11.33 % 5.00 % Common Capital Ratios Common Equity Ratio 11.33 % 11.16 % 11.64 % — % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 10.48 % 10.31 % 10.70 % — %

Additional Commentary

Stock repurchase plan: In December 2020, the Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase plan of up to 1,588,848 shares, or approximately 5% of shares outstanding, which commenced January 1, 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company completed repurchases of 1,466 shares for $62,000 at an average cost of $42.46 per share under the Stock Repurchase Plan.





We continue to seek well structured new loan opportunities. Loan payoffs in the first quarter of 2021 continued at a level similar to the fourth quarter of 2020. With new loan closings down, total loan balances (excluding loans held for sale and PPP loans) fell $344 million from the prior quarter end. Unfunded commitments declined to $1.9 billion as of March 31, 2021 as compared to $2.1 billion a year ago. Loan yields: In addition to the current sharply lower interest rate environment which continued from 2020, we have focused less on higher risk and higher yielding construction lending and more on strong commercial real estate credits secured by stabilized income producing properties.



The yield on the loan portfolio was 4.65% for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to 5.07% for the first quarter of 2020. Loan yields, excluding lower yielding PPP loans, was 4.73% 7 in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to 5.07% in the first quarter of 2020.





($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Loan Yields, Adjusted Loan yield (GAAP) $ 7,726,716 $ 88,499 4.65 % $ 7,650,993 $ 96,401 5.07 % PPP Loan yield (non-GAAP) 516,317 4,452 3.50 % — — — % Loans yield, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 7,210,399 84,047 4.73 % 7,650,993 96,401 5.07 %

Paycheck protection program: As a SBA preferred lender, the Bank actively participated in the PPP, and at March 31, 2021 had an outstanding balance of PPP loans of $565.0 million. During the first quarter of 2021, PPP originations were $192.7 million and the PPP loans balances forgiven were $82.9 million.





As a SBA preferred lender, the Bank actively participated in the PPP, and at March 31, 2021 had an outstanding balance of PPP loans of $565.0 million. During the first quarter of 2021, PPP originations were $192.7 million and the PPP loans balances forgiven were $82.9 million. COVID-19 loan deferrals: At March 31, 2021, 58 notes were deferred with outstanding balances of $143.4 million, which was 1.9% of total loans.





At March 31, 2021, 58 notes were deferred with outstanding balances of $143.4 million, which was 1.9% of total loans. Industry segments impacted by COVID-19: Industry segments which we believe may have heightened risk from the COVID-19 pandemic are as follows:





($ in thousands) March 31, 2021 Principal Balance % of Total Loans Industry Accommodation and Food Service $ 807,237 10.7 % Retail Trade 85,878 1.1 % Commercial Real Estate exposure (not included above) Restaurant 42,386 0.6 % Hotel 26,255 0.3 % Retail 374,863 5.0 % Total $ 1,336,619 17.8 %

Nonperforming loans and assets: On a linked quarter basis, both non-performing loans and assets decreased.



Nonperforming loans were $52.3 million or 0.69% of total loans at March 31, 2021, down from $60.9 million or 0.79% at the prior quarter end, and up from $47.7 million or 0.61% of total loans a year ago. Nonperforming assets were $57.3 million or 0.51% of total assets at March 31, 2021, down from $65.9 million or 0.59% at the prior quarter end, and up from $56.0 million or 0.56% of total assets a year ago. At March 31, 2021, other real estate owned was $5.0 million, unchanged from the prior quarter end.



Legal update: As previously disclosed by the Company, on December 24, 2020, by stipulation of the parties, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York stayed the putative class action lawsuit filed against the Company and certain of its officers, its current and former President and Chief Executive Officer, its current and former Chief Financial Officer and its former General Counsel on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Company securities between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019 (the “class”), pending a non-binding mediation that had been scheduled for April 13, 2021.



Immediately following the non-binding mediation, the lead plaintiff, on behalf of the class, the Company and each of the other defendants continued a settlement dialogue and reached an agreement to settle the putative class action lawsuit, involving a total payment by the Company of $7.5 million in exchange for the release of all of the defendants from all alleged claims in the class action suit, without any admission or concession of wrongdoing by the Company or the other defendants. The agreement remains subject to final documentation, court approval and other customary conditions. The Company expects that the full amount of a final settlement will be paid by the Company’s insurance carriers under applicable insurance policies. There can be no assurance, however, that the agreement will be fully documented, receive court approval and/or meet all other conditions.



On January 25, 2021, the Company entered into a settlement agreement with respect to a previously disclosed shareholder demand letter, covering substantially the same subject matters as the disclosed civil securities class action litigation pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY). As required by DC Superior Court administrative procedures, shareholder's counsel first filed a derivative action complaint against the individual directors and officers named in the demand letter, and the Company as nominal Defendant before filing the executed stipulation of settlement accompanied by the shareholder's brief in support of their unopposed motion to approve the settlement. Court approval of the stipulation of settlement remains pending a hearing currently scheduled for May 12, 2021.



Although the Company believes the stipulation of settlement is in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders, there can be no assurance that the stipulation of settlement will be approved by the court.

Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company’s financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twenty branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

Conference call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time. The public is invited to listen to this conference call by dialing 1.877.303.6220, conference ID Code 1139926, or by accessing the call on the Company’s website, www.EagleBankCorp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through May 6, 2021.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “should,” “could,” “strive,” “feel” and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company’s market (including the macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality, asset and loan growth and broader business operations), interest rates and interest rate policy, competitive factors, and other conditions which by their nature, are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company’s past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters’ performance projections. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

____________________

7 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest non-GAAP measure is provided below.





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Income Statements: Total interest income $ 94,194 $ 103,801 Total interest expense 11,543 24,057 Net interest income 82,651 79,744 Provision for credit losses (2,350 ) 14,310 Provision for Unfunded Commitments (442 ) 2,112 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 85,443 63,322 Noninterest income (before investment gain) 10,366 4,648 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 221 822 Total noninterest income 10,587 5,470 Total noninterest expense 37,987 37,347 Income before income tax expense 58,043 31,445 Income tax expense 14,574 8,322 Net income $ 43,469 $ 23,123 Per Share Data: Earnings per weighted average common share, basic $ 1.36 $ 0.70 Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $ 1.36 $ 0.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 31,869,655 32,850,112 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 31,922,940 32,875,508 Actual shares outstanding at period end 31,960,379 32,197,258 Book value per common share at period end $ 39.45 $ 36.11 Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) $ 36.16 $ 32.86 Dividend per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.53 % 0.98 % Return on average common equity 14.05 % 7.81 % Return on average tangible common equity 15.33 % 8.56 % Net interest margin 2.98 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio (2) 40.74 % 43.83 % Other Ratios: Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3) 1.36 % 1.23 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 195.25 % 201.80 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (3) 0.69 % 0.61 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.51 % 0.56 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans (3) 0.27 % 0.12 % Common equity to total assets 11.33 % 11.64 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.28 % 11.33 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 17.86 % 15.44 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 14.42 % 12.14 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 10.48 % 10.70 % Loan Balances - Period End (in thousands): Commercial and Industrial $ 1,398,155 $ 1,773,478 PPP loans $ 565,018 $ — Commercial real estate - income producing $ 3,430,077 $ 3,827,024 Commercial real estate - owner occupied $ 1,012,457 $ 971,634 1-4 Family mortgage $ 71,209 $ 104,558 Construction - commercial and residential $ 829,481 $ 969,166 Construction - C&I (owner occupied) $ 152,240 $ 114,138 Home equity $ 67,167 $ 78,228 Other consumer $ 885 $ 2,647 Average Balances (in thousands): Total assets $ 11,517,837 $ 9,447,663 Total earning assets $ 11,236,440 $ 9,176,174 Total loans $ 7,726,716 $ 7,650,993 Total deposits $ 9,601,249 $ 7,696,764 Total borrowings $ 573,750 $ 485,948 Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,254,780 $ 1,191,180

(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, and the annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders’ equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions. The table below provides reconciliation of financial measures defined by GAAP with non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank’s overhead as a percentage of its revenue.

(3) Excludes loans held for sale.







GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Common shareholders' equity $ 1,260,833 $ 1,162,777 Less: Intangible assets (105,179 ) (104,695 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,155,654 $ 1,058,082 Book value per common share $ 39.45 $ 36.11 Less: Intangible book value per common share (3.29 ) (3.25 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 36.16 $ 32.86 Total assets $ 11,127,864 $ 9,992,219 Less: Intangible assets (105,179 ) (104,695 ) Tangible assets $ 11,022,685 $ 9,887,524 Tangible common equity ratio 10.48 % 10.70 % Average common shareholders' equity $ 1,254,780 $ 1,191,180 Less: Average intangible assets (105,164 ) (104,697 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,149,616 $ 1,086,483 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 43,469 $ 23,123 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.33 % 8.56 %





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Assets March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Cash and due from banks $ 9,112 $ 8,435 $ 7,177 Federal funds sold 25,785 28,200 28,277 Interest bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments 1,708,374 1,752,420 904,160 Investment securities available for sale (amortized cost of $1,365,139, $1,129,057, and $838,831, and allowance for credit losses of $78, $167, and $0, as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively). 1,369,107 1,151,083 858,916 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 33,978 40,104 39,988 Loans held for sale 142,196 88,205 60,036 Loans 7,526,689 7,760,212 7,840,873 Less allowance for credit losses (102,070 ) (109,579 ) (96,336 ) Loans, net 7,424,619 7,650,633 7,744,537 Premises and equipment, net 15,045 13,553 13,687 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,707 25,237 25,655 Deferred income taxes 44,623 38,571 30,366 Bank owned life insurance 77,119 76,729 76,139 Intangible assets, net 105,179 105,114 104,695 Other real estate owned 4,987 4,987 8,237 Other assets 137,033 134,531 90,349 Total Assets $ 11,127,864 $ 11,117,802 $ 9,992,219 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand $ 2,594,334 $ 2,809,334 $ 1,994,209 Interest bearing transaction 862,709 756,923 931,597 Savings and money market 4,875,840 4,645,186 3,950,495 Time, $100,000 or more 513,998 546,173 608,355 Other time 351,963 431,587 656,912 Total deposits 9,198,844 9,189,203 8,141,568 Customer repurchase agreements 20,061 26,726 31,377 Other short-term borrowings 300,000 300,000 300,000 Long-term borrowings 218,175 268,077 267,784 Operating lease liabilities 33,338 28,022 28,242 Reserve for unfunded commitments 5,056 5,498 6,230 Other liabilities 91,557 59,384 54,240 Total liabilities 9,867,031 9,876,910 8,829,441 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 31,960,379, 31,779,663, and 32,197,258, respectively 316 315 320 Additional paid in capital 428,917 427,016 439,321 Retained earnings 833,598 798,061 710,072 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,998 ) 15,500 13,065 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,260,833 1,240,892 1,162,778 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,127,864 $ 11,117,802 $ 9,992,219





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Interest Income March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Interest and fees on loans $ 89,238 $ 96,755 Interest and dividends on investment securities 4,395 5,427 Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments 553 1,559 Interest on federal funds sold 8 60 Total interest income 94,194 103,801 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 7,899 20,546 Interest on customer repurchase agreements 11 87 Interest on other short-term borrowings 495 357 Interest on long-term borrowings 3,138 3,067 Total interest expense 11,543 24,057 Net Interest Income 82,651 79,744 Provision for Credit Losses (2,350 ) 14,310 Provision for Unfunded Commitments (442 ) 2,112 Net Interest Income After Provision For Credit Losses 85,443 63,322 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits 977 1,425 Gain on sale of loans 5,178 944 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 221 822 Increase in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 389 414 Other income 3,822 1,865 Total noninterest income 10,587 5,470 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 21,769 17,797 Premises and equipment expenses 3,618 3,821 Marketing and advertising 886 1,078 Data processing 2,814 2,496 Legal, accounting and professional fees 2,999 6,988 FDIC insurance 2,428 1,424 Other expenses 3,473 3,743 Total noninterest expense 37,987 37,347 Income Before Income Tax Expense 58,043 31,445 Income Tax Expense 14,574 8,322 Net Income $ 43,469 $ 23,123 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 1.36 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 1.36 $ 0.70





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 2,103,679 $ 553 0.11 % $ 588,148 $ 1,559 1.07 % Loans held for sale (1) 104,784 739 2.82 % 38,749 354 3.65 % Loans (1) (2) 7,726,716 88,499 4.65 % 7,650,993 96,401 5.07 % Investment securities available for sale (2) 1,268,952 4,395 1.40 % 867,666 5,427 2.52 % Federal funds sold 32,309 8 0.10 % 30,618 60 0.79 % Total interest earning assets 11,236,440 94,194 3.40 % 9,176,174 103,801 4.55 % Total noninterest earning assets 390,775 356,317 Less: allowance for credit losses 109,379 84,828 Total noninterest earning assets 281,396 271,489 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,517,836 $ 9,447,663 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction $ 771,321 $ 427 0.22 % $ 805,134 $ 1,666 0.83 % Savings and money market 4,839,348 3,970 0.33 % 3,337,958 11,082 1.34 % Time deposits 921,208 3,503 1.54 % 1,287,310 7,798 2.44 % Total interest bearing deposits 6,531,877 7,900 0.49 % 5,430,402 20,546 1.52 % Customer repurchase agreements 20,615 11 0.22 % 30,008 87 1.17 % Other short-term borrowings 300,003 495 0.66 % 220,058 357 0.64 % Long-term borrowings 253,132 3,137 4.96 % 235,882 3,067 5.14 % Total interest bearing liabilities 7,105,627 11,543 0.66 % 5,916,350 24,057 1.64 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing demand 3,069,372 2,266,362 Other liabilities 88,057 73,771 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,157,429 2,340,133 Shareholders’ Equity 1,254,780 1,191,180 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 11,517,836 $ 9,447,663 Net interest income $ 82,651 $ 79,744 Net interest spread 2.74 % 2.91 % Net interest margin 2.98 % 3.49 % Cost of funds 0.42 % 1.06 %

(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $7.8 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.





Statements of Income and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Income Statements: 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Total interest income $ 94,194 $ 94,680 $ 93,833 $ 97,672 $ 103,801 $ 107,183 $ 109,034 $ 108,279 Total interest expense 11,543 13,262 14,795 16,309 24,057 26,473 28,045 26,950 Net interest income 82,651 81,418 79,038 81,363 79,744 80,710 80,989 81,329 Provision for credit losses (2,350 ) 4,917 6,607 19,737 14,310 2,945 3,186 3,600 Provision for unfunded commitments (442 ) 406 (2,078 ) 940 2,112 — — — Net interest income after provision for credit losses 85,443 76,095 74,509 60,686 63,322 77,765 77,803 77,729 Noninterest income (before investment gain (loss)) 10,366 9,722 17,729 11,782 4,648 6,845 6,161 5,797 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 221 165 115 713 822 (111 ) 153 563 Total noninterest income 10,587 9,887 17,844 12,495 5,470 6,734 6,314 6,360 Salaries and employee benefits 21,769 20,151 19,388 17,104 17,797 19,360 19,095 17,743 Premises and equipment 3,618 3,301 5,125 3,468 3,821 3,380 3,503 3,652 Marketing and advertising 886 1,161 928 1,111 1,078 1,200 1,210 1,268 Other expenses 11,714 10,396 11,474 13,209 14,651 10,786 9,665 10,696 Total noninterest expense 37,987 35,009 36,915 34,892 37,347 34,726 33,473 33,359 Income before income tax expense 58,043 50,973 55,438 38,289 31,445 49,773 50,644 50,730 Income tax expense 14,574 12,081 14,092 9,433 8,322 14,317 14,149 13,487 Net income 43,469 38,892 41,346 28,856 23,123 35,456 36,495 37,243 Per Share Data: Earnings per weighted average common share, basic $ 1.36 $ 1.21 $ 1.28 $ 0.90 $ 0.70 $ 1.06 $ 1.07 $ 1.08 Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $ 1.36 $ 1.21 $ 1.28 $ 0.90 $ 0.70 $ 1.06 $ 1.07 $ 1.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 31,869,655 32,037,099 32,229,322 32,224,695 32,850,112 33,468,572 34,232,890 34,540,152 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 31,922,940 32,075,175 32,250,885 32,240,825 32,875,508 33,498,681 34,255,889 34,565,253 Actual shares outstanding at period end 31,960,379 31,779,663 32,228,636 32,224,756 32,197,258 33,241,496 33,720,522 34,539,853 Book value per common share at period end $ 39.45 $ 39.05 $ 37.96 $ 36.86 $ 36.11 $ 35.82 $ 35.13 $ 34.30 Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) $ 36.16 $ 35.74 $ 34.70 $ 33.62 $ 32.86 $ 32.67 $ 32.02 $ 31.25 Dividend per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.53 % 1.39 % 1.57 % 1.12 % 0.98 % 1.49 % 1.62 % 1.74 % Return on average common equity 14.05 % 12.53 % 14.46 % 9.84 % 7.81 % 11.78 % 12.09 % 12.81 % Return on average tangible common equity 15.33 % 13.69 % 15.93 % 10.80 % 8.56 % 12.91 % 13.25 % 14.08 % Net interest margin 2.98 % 2.98 % 3.08 % 3.26 % 3.49 % 3.49 % 3.72 % 3.91 % Efficiency ratio (2) 40.74 % 38.34 % 38.10 % 37.18 % 43.83 % 39.71 % 38.34 % 38.04 % Other Ratios: Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3) 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.36 % 1.23 % 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.98 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 195.25 % 179.80 % 189.83 % 184.52 % 201.80 % 151.16 % 127.87 % 192.70 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (3) 0.69 % 0.79 % 0.74 % 0.74 % 0.61 % 0.65 % 0.76 % 0.51 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.51 % 0.59 % 0.62 % 0.69 % 0.56 % 0.56 % 0.66 % 0.45 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans (3) 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.36 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.28 % 10.31 % 10.82 % 10.63 % 11.33 % 11.62 % 12.19 % 12.66 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 17.86 % 17.04 % 16.72 % 16.33 % 15.44 % 16.20 % 16.08 % 16.36 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 14.42 % 13.49 % 13.19 % 12.79 % 12.14 % 12.87 % 12.76 % 12.87 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 10.48 % 10.31 % 11.18 % 11.17 % 10.70 % 12.22 % 12.13 % 12.60 % Average Balances (in thousands): Total assets $ 11,517,836 $ 11,141,826 $ 10,473,595 $ 10,326,709 $ 9,447,663 $ 9,426,220 $ 8,923,406 $ 8,595,523 Total earning assets $ 11,236,440 $ 10,872,259 $ 10,205,939 $ 10,056,500 $ 9,176,174 $ 9,160,034 $ 8,655,196 $ 8,328,323 Total loans $ 7,726,716 $ 7,896,324 $ 7,910,260 $ 8,015,751 $ 7,650,993 $ 7,532,179 $ 7,492,816 $ 7,260,899 Total deposits $ 9,601,249 $ 9,227,733 $ 8,591,912 $ 8,482,718 $ 7,696,764 $ 7,716,973 $ 7,319,314 $ 6,893,981 Total borrowings $ 573,750 $ 596,307 $ 596,472 $ 598,463 $ 485,948 $ 449,432 $ 345,464 $ 470,214 Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,254,780 $ 1,235,174 $ 1,211,145 $ 1,179,452 $ 1,191,180 $ 1,194,337 $ 1,197,513 $ 1,166,487

(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio") and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity

ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.

(2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3) Excludes loans held for sale.





