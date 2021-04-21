Vietnam Memorial Week at Fargo Air Museum
By Ryan Thayer
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Fargo Air Museum presents Vietnam Memorial Week April 24 through April 30, 2021, in partnership with the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), Chapter 941.
