Spanky’s Amarillo Collector Car Auction set by Assiter Auctioneers
Make plans to bid and purchase your dream car and be ready to show it off this summer.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces Spanky’s Amarillo Collector Car Auction featuring consignments of collector and special interest cars on Saturday, May 29 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
The lure of and interest in collector and classic cars continues to grow and who else to lead the charge but Spanky and Amy Assiter. We have seen them on T.V., accompanied by their amazing Team, and we want to be them or at least be part of the Team, but if we can’t maybe we can buy that special car we have dreamed about forever at an Assiter Collector Car Auction.
And now the opportunity is yours on May 29th at the Tri-State Exposition and Fairground in Amarillo.
‘There’s nothing Amy and I love more than selling collector car,” said Assiter. “We have a great line-up scheduled for this event.”
The Amarillo Auction has become a go to event for the purchase and sale of collector and special interest cars in Middle America and beyond. Make plans to bid and purchase your dream car and be ready to show it off this summer.
Moreover, the event offers you the opportunity consign your car and sell to bidders from across the Country. For more information about consigning one car or your whole collection or the auction in general, please call Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
The auction is conveniently located at the Tri-State Exposition and Fairgrounds, 3301 SE 10th Ave., Amarillo, Texas 79104.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
Dwayne Marchbanks
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-655-3900
info@assiter.com