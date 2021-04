Nominees announced for 8th District Juvenile Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (April 20, 2021) — The Eighth District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Eighth District Juvenile Court. The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge Keith Eddington, June 1, 2021. The nominees for the vacancy are: John Hancock, attorney, John D. Hancock Law Group PLLC; William Reynolds, […]