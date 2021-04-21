CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of Data Privacy Legislation from Florida House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement on the House’s favorable passage of House Bill 969. In January, the CFO outlined his efforts to pursue consumer data protection this legislative session. The bill moves next to the Florida Senate for action.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “A huge thank you to the Florida House for passing House Bill 969 today. Since becoming CFO, I have made consumer protection one of my top priorities. This bill puts consumers in the driver’s seat, while finally checking Big Tech’s power. There is nothing more important than one’s own identity and it’s time to hold Big Tech accountable and empower consumers to have more control over how their personal information is used. Especially, as we’re seeing cases of identity theft continue to grow at an alarming rate. I applaud Governor DeSantis, Speaker Sprowls and Representative McFarland for leading the way on this critical issue and working to ensure the private data of Floridians is protected.” ###

