Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ARCHBOLD, Ohio, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2021 first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

2021 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income increased 19.6% to $4.9 million
  • Earnings increased 18.9% to $0.44 per basic and diluted share
  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased by 5.7% to $13.3 million, which included a $0.3 million increase in the first quarter provision for loan losses
  • Noninterest income increased 59.9% to $5.0 million
  • First quarter after-tax income benefited from $0.5 million of accelerated fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)
  • Strong organic growth supported a 7.1% increase in net total loans and a 24.8% increase in total deposits
  • Originated $43.5 million of new loans under the latest Paycheck Protection Program, helping F&M protect over 18,000 jobs throughout the program
  • Return on average tangible equity increased to 10.10% from 9.13% for the first quarter last year
  • Loans 30 days past due to total loans, excluding COVID related loans, was only 0.18%
  • New full-service office in Fort Wayne, IN opened in 2021 second quarter

“2021 is off to a strong start as our markets emerge from the COVID-19 crisis and we continue to focus on providing local services and leading financial products to our retail, commercial, and agriculture customers. As a result, we are gaining market share and benefitting from robust growth in loans, deposits, and noninterest income, which have helped us successfully offset higher provision for loan losses and operating expenses during the 2021 first quarter,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am grateful to our team members who continue to work diligently and support the financial needs of our local customers and communities.”

“The acquisition of Ossian Financial Services is expected to close in the coming weeks, and we are well positioned to quickly integrate Ossian into F&M’s platform. Once completed, we expect the acquisition will add approximately $122 million in assets to F&M and will begin contributing to earnings in 2021. In addition, we expect to see the benefit to noninterest expense of our office realignment strategy over the next several quarters, and we will use a portion of the savings to reinvest in expanding our digital and online offerings.”  

Income Statement
Net income for the 2021 first quarter ended March 31, 2021, was $4.9 million, compared to $4.1 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2021 first quarter was $0.44, compared to $0.37 for the same period last year.

Higher provision for loan losses and operating expenses were successfully offset by increased interest income, successful reductions in cost of funds, interest and fees earned from the Paycheck Protection Program, and a 59.9% or $1.9 million year-over-year increase in noninterest income. Increases in Customer Service Fees and Gain on sales of both 1-4 family mortgage loans and fixed rate agricultural loans were the biggest contributors in noninterest income. F&M’s provision for loan losses increased from $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, to $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as the Company prudently increased its allowance of loan losses primarily associated with continued economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, noninterest expense increased by $1.7 million, due to higher operating expenses supporting a 20% larger Company in asset size and servicing a larger footprint. It also included a one-time expense of $0.3 million related to the Company’s pension.

Deposits
At March 31, 2021, total deposits were $1.684 billion, an increase of 24.8% from March 31, 2020, and an increase of 5.5% from December 31, 2020. The significant organic deposit growth being experienced is a result of continued strength in expanding relationships with new and existing customers, and the benefits of PPP activity. In addition, we continue to see growing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at March 31, 2021, increased 7.5% or by $94.0 million to $1.342 billion, compared to $1.248 billion at March 31, 2020, and up from $1.303 billion at December 31, 2020. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued strong organic loan growth. In addition, during the 2021 first quarter, the Company processed $57.5 million of PPP loan forgiveness and principal payments received and originated $43.5 million of new PPP loans, resulting in a total of $12.777 million of PPP loans within F&M’s loan portfolio.

Mr. Eller continued, “Since the start of the crisis, we strengthened our relationships by increasing the amount of financial relief, assistance, and advice we are providing customers. During the first quarter, we processed more than 1,200 new PPP loans, and throughout the PPP process, we have helped our small business customers protect more than 18,000 jobs within our markets.”

“Our local relationships continue to produce strong organic growth, and loans not including PPP loans, increased nearly 2.3% during the 2021 first quarter. We are experiencing organic loan growth across our Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan markets, due to our recently opened LPOs and our strong, experienced, and local lenders. Our agriculture portfolios are also demonstrating compelling growth and strong asset performance as farmers benefit from robust market dynamics.”

Mr. Eller continued: “At March 31, 2021 there were only five loans totaling $10.4 million of COVID-related payment modifications, all of which are interest-only modifications and secured by real estate. This compares to 190 loans representing a balance of $165 million in deferrals at the peak last year.   Given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, we continue to fund our allowance for loan and lease losses, which increased by 69.0% over the past 12 months. Our allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans, adjusted for our PPP balances, is now over 1.28% and includes the $1.5 million credit mark associated with the 2019 Bank of Geneva acquisition.”

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $8.1 million, or 0.61% of total loans at March 31, 2021, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.27% at March 31, 2020. The year-over-year increase in nonperforming loans is primarily due to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr. Eller concluded: “2021 is expected to be a transformative year for F&M. Throughout the year, we will focus on executing our strategic plan, completing and integrating the Ossian acquisition, integrating last year’s acquisition of Adams County Financial Resources, achieving the benefits from our office realignment program, and driving strong organic growth by supporting our local communities. I am proud of our continued strong performance and excited to update shareholders in the coming quarters on the progress we are making.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 4.4% to $246.8 million at March 31, 2021, from $236.5 million at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.39%, compared to 11.56% at March 31, 2020.

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $195.9 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $180.9 million at March 31, 2020. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2021, was $17.50 per share, compared to $16.26 per share at March 31, 2020.

For the 2021 first quarter, the company declared cash dividends of $0.17 per share, which is a 6.3% increase over the 2020 first quarter declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 26 consecutive years. For the 2021 first quarter, the dividend payout ratio was 38.48% compared to 43.07% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.

Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank  		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
 
      Three Months Ended
      March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020
Interest Income                      
Loans, including fees     $ 15,612     $ 17,061     $ 16,181     $ 16,192     $ 15,883  
Debt securities:                      
U.S. Treasury and government agencies       751       695       761       767       1,146  
Municipalities       308       295       279       243       262  
Dividends       50       35       36       26       45  
Federal funds sold       5       5       4       5       6  
Other.       39       48       32       40       122  
Total interest income       16,765       18,139       17,293       17,273       17,464  
Interest Expense                      
Deposits       1,340       1,619       1,864       2,254       2,901  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold                      
under agreements to repurchase       166       170       174       187       244  
Borrowed funds       222       226       231       257       266  
Total interest expense       1,728       2,015       2,269       2,698       3,411  
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses     15,037       16,124       15,024       14,575       14,053  
Provision for Loan Losses       1,700       1,995       1,987       1,569       1,430  
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses     13,337       14,129       13,037       13,006       12,623  
Noninterest Income                      
Customer service fees       2,814       2,750       2,299       2,258       1,586  
Other service charges and fees       838       980       879       704       1,039  
Net gain on sale of loans       1,046       1,894       1,537       364       227  
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities       293       -       -       -       270  
Total noninterest income       4,991       5,624       4,715       3,326       3,122  
Noninterest Expense                      
Salaries and wages       4,390       5,068       5,102       4,095       4,223  
Employee benefits       1,994       1,140       1,566       1,218       1,677  
Net occupancy expense       577       585       558       564       564  
Furniture and equipment       791       760       875       750       758  
Data processing       505       428       490       408       442  
Franchise taxes       446       241       368       369       368  
ATM expense       449       456       444       376       414  
Advertising       235       353       411       265       303  
Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned       (25 )     20       (7 )     (7 )     1  
FDIC assessment       236       223       194       144       72  
Mortgage servicing rights amortization       505       247       296       356       132  
Consulting fees       223       407       205       217       139  
Other general and administrative       2,033       1,358       1,553       1,612       1,575  
Total noninterest expense       12,359       11,286       12,055       10,367       10,668  
Income Before Income Taxes       5,969       8,467       5,697       5,965       5,077  
Income Taxes       1,060       1,691       1,287       1,161       972  
Net Income       4,909       6,776       4,410       4,804       4,105  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):                      
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities     (6,737 )     (207 )     639       661       4,998  
Reclassification adjustment for realized gain on sale of available-for-sale securities     (293 )     -       -       -       (270 )
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities     (7,030 )     (207 )     639       661       4,728  
Tax expense (benefit)       (1,476 )     (44 )     134       139       993  
Other comprehensive income (loss)       (5,554 )     (163 )     505       522       3,735  
Comprehensive Income (Loss)     $ (645 )   $ 6,613     $ 4,915     $ 5,326     $ 7,840  
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share     $ 0.44     $ 0.60     $ 0.40     $ 0.43     $ 0.37  
Dividends Declared     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.16     $ 0.16  
                       


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
 
    March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020
    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets                     
Cash and due from banks   $ 118,139     $ 98,279     $ 46,395     $ 54,336     $ 49,844  
Federal funds sold     57,361       77,427       41,358       31,105       40,993  
Total cash and cash equivalents     175,500       175,706       87,753       85,441       90,837  
                     
Interest-bearing time deposits     4,405       4,653       4,657       4,636       4,869  
Securities - available-for-sale     352,974       307,812       259,041       236,292       204,121  
Other securities, at cost     5,939       5,939       5,827       5,810       5,810  
Loans held for sale     7,511       8,391       7,621       11,445       2,153  
Loans, net     1,327,254       1,288,667       1,351,979       1,334,790       1,239,108  
Premises and equipment     26,703       27,063       26,776       26,049       26,120  
Goodwill     47,340       47,340       47,340       47,340       47,340  
Mortgage servicing rights     3,444       3,320       3,027       2,740       2,672  
Other real estate owned     148       71       206       135       185  
Bank owned life insurance     25,347       25,208       15,501       15,399       15,313  
Other assets     16,720       15,374       16,872       14,370       16,597  
                     
Total Assets   $ 1,993,285     $ 1,909,544     $ 1,826,600     $ 1,784,447     $ 1,655,125  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
Noninterest-bearing   $ 384,558     $ 351,147     $ 330,845     $ 336,027     $ 261,786  
Interest-bearing                    
NOW accounts     605,533       542,317       534,792       504,846       463,734  
Savings     451,043       455,145       392,059       374,871       341,256  
Time     242,717       247,553       261,177       261,631       281,931  
Total deposits     1,683,851       1,596,162       1,518,873       1,477,375       1,348,707  
                     
Federal Funds Purchased and                    
securities sold under agreements to repurchase     30,072       30,239       29,859       30,949       30,585  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances     17,840       17,861       17,724       19,087       24,788  
Dividend payable     1,889       1,889       1,882       1,768       1,768  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     12,805       14,233       14,841       14,971       12,820  
Total liabilities     1,746,457       1,660,384       1,583,179       1,544,150       1,418,668  
                     
Commitments and Contingencies                    
                     
Stockholders' Equity                    
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued                    
and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 3/31/21 and 12/31/20     82,030       81,804       81,577       82,134       81,844  
Treasury stock - 1,033,256 shares 3/31/21, 1,032,456 shares 12/31/20   (11,962 )     (11,932 )     (12,397 )     (12,668 )     (12,636 )
Retained earnings     176,617       173,591       168,381       165,476       162,416  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     143       5,697       5,860       5,355       4,833  
Total stockholders' equity     246,828       249,160       243,421       240,297       236,457  
                     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,993,285     $ 1,909,544     $ 1,826,600     $ 1,784,447     $ 1,655,125  
                     


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
                               
      For the Three Months Ended
Selected financial data   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020
Return on average assets     1.01%       1.43%       0.98%       1.10%       1.02%  
Return on average equity     7.87%       11.04%       7.28%       8.07%       7.06%  
Yield on earning assets     3.71%       4.09%       4.04%       4.25%       4.66%  
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     0.53%       0.64%       0.74%       0.91%       1.22%  
Net interest spread     3.18%       3.45%       3.30%       3.34%       3.44%  
Net interest margin     3.33%       3.63%       3.51%       3.59%       3.75%  
Efficiency     62.57%       52.20%       62.11%       57.91%       63.09%  
Dividend payout ratio     38.48%       27.77%       42.66%       36.80%       43.07%  
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 17.50     $ 17.19     $ 16.78     $ 16.33     $ 16.26  
Tier 1 capital to average assets     10.39%       10.46%       10.65%       10.70%       11.56%  
Average Shares Outstanding     11,197,012       11,177,765       11,142,797       11,129,341       11,134,870  
                   
Loans   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                              
Commercial real estate   $ 618,754     $ 588,825     $ 595,146     $ 589,382     $ 570,217  
Agricultural real estate     179,945       189,159       192,883       194,606       194,383  
Consumer real estate     175,675       175,588       175,963       174,069       174,731  
Commercial and industrial     202,958       189,246       238,175       223,842       143,261  
Agricultural     100,022       94,358       103,330       107,458       109,584  
Consumer     54,445       52,540       53,320       50,108       49,022  
Other     14,088       15,757       9,030       9,714       8,336  
  Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs     (4,208 )     (2,483 )     (3,985 )     (4,456 )     (1,893 )
Total loans,net   $ 1,341,679     $ 1,302,990     $ 1,363,862     $ 1,344,723     $ 1,247,641  
                               
                   
Asset quality data   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                              
Nonaccrual loans   $ 8,139     $ 9,404     $ 7,870     $ 8,473     $ 3,344  
Troubled debt restructuring   $ 5,774     $ 6,514     $ 7,028     $ 7,034     $ 1,934  
90 day past due and accruing   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Nonperforming loans   $ 8,139     $ 9,404     $ 7,870     $ 8,473     $ 3,344  
Other real estate owned   $ 148     $ 71     $ 206     $ 135     $ 185  
Nonperforming assets   $ 8,287     $ 9,475     $ 8,076     $ 8,608     $ 3,529  
                               
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                              
Allowance for loan and lease losses   $ 14,425     $ 13,672     $ 11,883     $ 10,538     $ 8,533  
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans     1.08%       1.05%       0.87%       0.78%       0.68%  
Net charge-offs:                              
   Quarter-to-date   $ 947     $ 205     $ 37     $ 169     $ 125  
   Year-to-date   $ 947     $ 537     $ 331     $ 294     $ 125  
Net charge-offs to average loans                              
   Quarter-to-date     0.07%       0.02%       0.00%       0.01%       0.01%  
   Year-to-date     0.07%       0.04%       0.03%       0.02%       0.01%  
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.61%       0.72%       0.58%       0.63%       0.27%  
Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans     177.24%       177.96%       151.01%       117.24%       256.66%  
                               
(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)
                               


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES  
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)  
                       
                           
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020  
Interest Earning Assets:   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate  
Loans   $ 1,328,571   $ 15,612   4.70%     $ 1,236,848   $ 15,883   5.14%    
Taxable Investment Securities     324,536     1,009   1.24%       190,158     1,321   2.78%    
Tax-exempt Investment Securities     20,375     100   2.49%       28,832     132   2.32%    
Fed Funds Sold & Other     136,663     44   0.13%       46,393     128   1.10%    
Total Interest Earning Assets     1,810,145   $ 16,765   3.71%       1,502,231   $ 17,464   4.66%    
                           
Nonearning Assets     126,579             114,326          
                           
Total Assets   $ 1,936,724           $ 1,616,557          
                           
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                          
Savings Deposits   $ 1,014,392   $ 574   0.23%       773,130     1,485   0.77%    
Other Time Deposits     242,033     766   1.27%       277,579     1,416   2.04%    
Other Borrowed Money     17,848     222   4.98%       24,787     266   4.29%    
Fed Funds Purchased & Securities                          
  Sold under Agreement to Repurch.     30,210     166   2.20%       38,954     244   2.51%    
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 1,304,483   $ 1,728   0.53%     $ 1,114,450   $ 3,411   1.22%    
                           
Noninterest bearing Liabilities     382,640             269,550          
                           
Stockholders Equity   $ 249,601           $ 232,557          
                           
Net Interest Income and interest rate spread       $ 15,037   3.18%         $ 14,053   3.44%    
                           
Net Interest Margin           3.33%             3.75%    
                           
    Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts        
                           


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC.
NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
 
 
Non-GAAP Allowance for Loan Losses, excluding PPP Loans    
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)    
     For the Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2021
     
Allowance for Loan Losses   $ 14,425  
Credit Mark     1,500  
Total Credit Mark & Allowance for Loan Losses     15,925  
     
Loans   $ 1,341,679  
Adjustments    
PPP Loans     (12,777 )
Loans excluding PPP Loans   $ 1,328,902  
     
Allowance for Loan Losses     1.08 %
Effect of Credit Mark     0.19 %
Effect of PPP Loans     0.01 %
Allowance for Loan Losses, excluding PPP Loans     1.28 %
     

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

