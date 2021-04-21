Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Operating Results for Q1 2021

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the first quarter of 2021.



"In my first 90 days as CEO, we have achieved momentum in establishing the foundation from which we can move forward," said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. "In the first quarter alone, we were able to execute the largest capital raise in our history and close on our first warehouse lending credit risk transfer transaction, both of which position TCBI for future growth. Looking ahead, we will continue to supplement our workforce with new talent, take steps to drive shareholder value and develop our fulsome long-term strategy. As promised, I look forward to sharing it with you in the third quarter."

Net income of $71.9 million ($1.33 per diluted share) reported for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $11.8 million on a linked quarter basis and an increase of $88.6 million from the first quarter of 2020.

Total mortgage finance loans, including mortgage correspondent aggregation ("MCA") loans held for sale ("LHS"), decreased 2% on a linked quarter basis (decreasing 15% on an average basis) and increased 10% from the first quarter of 2020 (decreasing 17% on an average basis).

Demand deposits increased 19% and total deposits increased 8% on a linked quarter basis (increasing 9% and 2%, respectively, on an average basis), and increased 61% and 23%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2020 (increasing 44% and 21%, respectively, on an average basis).

Loans held for investment ("LHI"), excluding mortgage finance loans, were flat on a linked quarter basis (decreasing 1% on an average basis) and decreased 9% from the first quarter of 2020 (decreasing 7% on an average basis).

Issuance of $300.0 million in 5.75% fixed rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, completed in the first quarter of 2021, providing additional equity to be used for general corporate purchases, including funding regulatory capital infusions into the Bank. We also intend to use a portion of the net proceeds to redeem, subject to all applicable regulatory approvals, our existing 6.5% fixed rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock.

Issuance of $275.0 million senior unsecured credit-linked notes in the first quarter of 2021. The net proceeds of this offering will be used to expand the Bank's warehouse lending program and better serve our clients in all market environments.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(dollars and shares in thousands) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % Change QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net income $ 71,938 $ (16,687 ) (531 ) % Net income available to common stockholders $ 68,159 $ (19,125 ) (456 ) % Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.33 $ (0.38 ) (450 ) % Diluted common shares 51,070 50,475 1 % ROA 0.73 % (0.20 ) % ROE 10.08 % (2.85 ) % BALANCE SHEET LHS $ 176,286 $ 774,064 (77 ) % LHI, mortgage finance 9,009,081 7,588,803 19 % LHI 15,399,174 16,857,579 (9 ) % Total LHI 24,408,255 24,446,382 — % Total assets 40,054,433 35,879,416 12 % Demand deposits 15,174,642 9,420,303 61 % Total deposits 33,391,970 27,134,263 23 % Stockholders’ equity 3,159,482 2,772,596 14 %





DETAILED FINANCIALS

For the first quarter of 2021, net income was $71.9 million, compared to net income of $60.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net loss of $16.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. On a fully diluted basis, earnings per common share were $1.33 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to earnings per common share of $1.14 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and loss per common share of $0.38 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net income for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from a $38.0 million decrease in the provision for credit losses, offset by a decrease in net interest income.

We recorded a $6.0 million negative provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a $32.0 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a $96.0 million provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020. The linked quarter decrease in provision for credit losses resulted primarily from a decrease in charge-offs and improvement in the economic outlook as the economy begins to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We recorded $6.4 million in net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2021, including $5.0 million in energy net charge-offs on loans that had been previously identified as problem loans, compared to $65.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 and $57.7 million during the first quarter of 2020. Criticized loans totaled $945.1 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $918.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $675.9 million at March 31, 2020. Criticized loan levels remain elevated when compared to pre-pandemic levels due to the downgrade of loans to borrowers that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $97.7 million at March 31, 2021, a decrease of $24.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $121.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. The linked quarter change in NPAs was primarily due to a decline in non-accrual energy loans. The ratio of total LHI NPAs to total LHI plus other real estate owned ("OREO") for the first quarter of 2021 was 0.40%, compared to 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.90% for the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income was $200.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $223.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $228.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 2.09%, a decrease of 23 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 69 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. The shift in earning assets, primarily the increases in liquidity assets and investment securities coupled with a decrease in total average loans, contributed to the linked-quarter and year-over-year decreases in net interest margin. LHI yields, excluding mortgage finance loans, decreased 21 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased 98 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2020. LHI, mortgage finance yields for the first quarter of 2021 decreased 7 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and increased 7 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, total cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2021 decreased 5 basis points to 0.24% compared to 0.29% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased 66 basis points from .90% for the first quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $3.8 million, or 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and increased $27.3 million, or 232%, compared to the first quarter of 2020. The linked quarter decrease was primarily related to decreases in brokered loans fees, net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS and other non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts. The year-over-year increase was primarily related to increases in net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS, servicing income and other non-interest income. The linked quarter decreases in brokered loan fees and net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS were primarily due to a decrease in total mortgage finance volumes in the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS was due to lower hedge costs in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of holding purchased loans for shorter durations than in prior periods, and is offset by the year-over-year decline in net interest income on LHS.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $570,000, or less than 1 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased $15.1 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2020. The linked quarter decrease was primarily related to decreases in marketing expense, legal and professional expense and servicing-related expenses, offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits, which is typically higher in the first quarter due to FICA and other seasonal payroll expenses that peak in the first quarter. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to decreases in marketing expense, legal and professional expense, servicing-related expenses and merger-related expenses, offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits and communications and technology expenses.

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of "well-capitalized" requirements as of March 31, 2021. Our CET 1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 10.2%, 12.3%, 14.0% and 8.3%, respectively, at March 31, 2021, compared to 9.4%, 10.3%, 12.1% and 7.5%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 6.7% compared to 7.2% at December 31, 2020.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Interest income $ 228,412 $ 255,163 $ 243,731 $ 252,010 $ 306,008 Interest expense 28,339 32,153 36,162 42,082 77,689 Net interest income 200,073 223,010 207,569 209,928 228,319 Provision for credit losses (6,000 ) 32,000 30,000 100,000 96,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 206,073 191,010 177,569 109,928 132,319 Non-interest income 39,092 42,886 60,348 70,502 11,780 Non-interest expense 150,316 150,886 165,741 222,352 165,417 Income/(loss) before income taxes 94,849 83,010 72,176 (41,922 ) (21,318 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) 22,911 22,834 15,060 (7,606 ) (4,631 ) Net income/(loss) 71,938 60,176 57,116 (34,316 ) (16,687 ) Preferred stock dividends 3,779 2,437 2,438 2,437 2,438 Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ 68,159 $ 57,739 $ 54,678 $ (36,753 ) $ (19,125 ) Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ 1.33 $ 1.14 $ 1.08 $ (0.73 ) $ (0.38 ) Diluted common shares 51,069,511 50,794,421 50,573,073 50,416,331 50,474,802 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 40,054,433 $ 37,726,096 $ 38,432,872 $ 36,613,127 $ 35,879,416 LHI 15,399,174 15,351,451 15,789,958 16,552,203 16,857,579 LHI, mortgage finance 9,009,081 9,079,409 9,378,104 8,972,626 7,588,803 LHS 176,286 283,165 648,009 454,581 774,064 Liquidity assets(1) 11,212,276 9,032,807 10,461,544 9,540,044 9,498,189 Investment securities 3,443,058 3,196,970 1,367,313 234,969 228,784 Demand deposits 15,174,642 12,740,947 12,339,212 10,835,911 9,420,303 Total deposits 33,391,970 30,996,589 31,959,487 30,187,695 27,134,263 Other borrowings 2,515,587 3,111,751 2,908,183 2,895,790 5,195,267 Long-term debt 664,968 395,896 395,806 395,715 395,625 Stockholders’ equity 3,159,482 2,871,224 2,800,404 2,734,755 2,772,596 End of period shares outstanding 50,557,767 50,470,450 50,455,552 50,435,672 50,407,778 Book value $ 53.59 $ 53.92 $ 52.53 $ 51.25 $ 52.03 Tangible book value(2) $ 53.24 $ 53.57 $ 52.18 $ 50.89 $ 51.67 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 2.09 % 2.32 % 2.22 % 2.30 % 2.78 % Return on average assets 0.73 % 0.61 % 0.59 % (0.36 ) % (0.20 ) % Return on average common equity 10.08 % 8.50 % 8.24 % (5.48 ) % (2.85 ) % Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.64 % 0.77 % 0.14 % Efficiency ratio(3) 62.9 % 56.7 % 61.9 % 79.3 % 68.9 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.57 % 1.56 % 1.76 % 2.43 % 2.00 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(4) 6.7 % 7.2 % 6.9 % 7.0 % 7.3 % Common Equity Tier 1 10.2 % 9.4 % 9.1 % 8.8 % 9.3 % Tier 1 capital 12.3 % 10.3 % 9.9 % 9.7 % 10.2 % Total capital 14.0 % 12.1 % 11.8 % 11.6 % 12.0 % Leverage 8.3 % 7.5 % 7.6 % 7.5 % 8.5 %

Liquidity assets include Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in other banks.

Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.

Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.







TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 %

Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 215,835 $ 162,386 33 % Interest-bearing deposits 11,212,276 9,468,189 18 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements — 30,000 (100 ) % Securities, available-for-sale 3,443,058 228,784 N/M LHS, at fair value 176,286 774,064 (77 ) % LHI, mortgage finance 9,009,081 7,588,803 19 % LHI (net of unearned income) 15,399,174 16,857,579 (9 ) % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 242,484 240,958 1 % LHI, net 24,165,771 24,205,424 — % Mortgage servicing rights, net 121,096 70,619 71 % Premises and equipment, net 23,346 29,663 (21 ) % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 679,199 892,305 (24 ) % Goodwill and intangibles, net 17,566 17,982 (2 ) % Total assets $ 40,054,433 $ 35,879,416 12 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 15,174,642 $ 9,420,303 61 % Interest bearing 18,217,328 17,713,960 3 % Total deposits 33,391,970 27,134,263 23 % Accrued interest payable 5,629 16,969 (67 ) % Other liabilities 316,797 364,696 (13 ) % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 115,587 295,267 (61 ) % Other borrowings 2,400,000 4,900,000 (51 ) % Long-term debt 664,968 395,625 68 % Total liabilities 36,894,951 33,106,820 11 % Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized shares - 10,000,000 Issued shares - 6,300,000 and 6,000,000 shares issued at March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 450,000 150,000 200 % Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000 Issued shares - 50,558,184 and 50,408,195 at March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 505 504 — % Additional paid-in capital 984,207 979,939 — % Retained earnings 1,781,215 1,637,392 9 % Treasury stock (shares at cost: 417 at March 31, 2021 and 2020) (8 ) (8 ) — % Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net of taxes (56,437 ) 4,769 N/M Total stockholders’ equity 3,159,482 2,772,596 14 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 40,054,433 $ 35,879,416 12 %





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 215,592 $ 283,625 Investment securities 9,887 2,183 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 1 614 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 2,932 19,586 Total interest income 228,412 306,008 Interest expense Deposits 20,004 62,174 Federal funds purchased 75 669 Other borrowings 2,517 9,582 Long-term debt 5,743 5,264 Total interest expense 28,339 77,689 Net interest income 200,073 228,319 Provision for credit losses (6,000 ) 96,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 206,073 132,319 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 4,716 3,293 Wealth management and trust fee income 2,855 2,467 Brokered loan fees 9,311 8,015 Servicing income 9,009 4,746 Swap fees 526 2,757 Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS 5,572 (13,000 ) Other 7,103 3,502 Total non-interest income 39,092 11,780 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 87,522 77,193 Net occupancy expense 8,274 8,712 Marketing 1,697 8,522 Legal and professional 8,277 17,466 Communications and technology 15,969 13,791 FDIC insurance assessment 6,613 5,849 Servicing-related expenses 12,989 16,354 Merger-related expenses — 7,270 Other 8,975 10,260 Total non-interest expense 150,316 165,417 Income/(loss) before income taxes 94,849 (21,318 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) 22,911 (4,631 ) Net income/(loss) 71,938 (16,687 ) Preferred stock dividends 3,779 2,438 Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ 68,159 $ (19,125 ) Basic earnings/(loss) per common share $ 1.35 $ (0.38 ) Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ 1.33 $ (0.38 )





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (dollars in thousands) 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning balance $ 254,615 $ 290,165 $ 264,722 $ 240,958 $ 195,047 Impact of CECL adoption — — — — 8,585 Loans charged-off: Commercial 2,451 37,984 2,436 12,287 20,653 Energy 5,732 33,283 141 62,368 37,730 Real estate — 180 — — — Total charge-offs 8,183 71,447 2,577 74,655 58,383 Recoveries: Commercial 1,050 394 113 513 257 Energy 715 5,696 880 — 423 Total recoveries 1,765 6,090 993 513 680 Net charge-offs 6,418 65,357 1,584 74,142 57,703 Provision for credit losses on loans (5,713 ) 29,807 27,027 97,906 95,029 Ending balance $ 242,484 $ 254,615 $ 290,165 $ 264,722 $ 240,958 Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses: Beginning balance $ 17,434 $ 15,241 $ 12,268 $ 10,174 $ 8,640 Impact of CECL adoption — — — — 563 Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses (287 ) 2,193 2,973 2,094 971 Ending balance $ 17,147 $ 17,434 $ 15,241 $ 12,268 $ 10,174 Total allowance for credit losses $ 259,631 $ 272,049 $ 305,406 $ 276,990 $ 251,132 Total provision for credit losses $ (6,000 ) $ 32,000 $ 30,000 $ 100,000 $ 96,000 Allowance for credit losses on loans to LHI 0.99 % 1.04 % 1.15 % 1.04 % 0.99 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average LHI 1.03 % 1.01 % 1.14 % 1.03 % 1.02 % Net charge-offs to average LHI(1) 0.11 % 1.03 % 0.02 % 1.16 % 0.98 % Net charge-offs to average LHI for last twelve months(1) 0.59 % 0.80 % 0.59 % 0.73 % 0.53 % Total provision for credit losses to average LHI(1) (0.10 ) % 0.51 % 0.47 % 1.57 % 1.63 % Total allowance for credit losses to LHI 1.06 % 1.11 % 1.21 % 1.09 % 1.03 %

Interim period ratios are annualized.







TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS (dollars in thousands) 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Non-performing assets (NPAs): Non-accrual loans $ 97,730 $ 121,989 $ 161,946 $ 174,031 $ 219,165 Other real estate owned (OREO) — — — — — Total LHI NPAs $ 97,730 $ 121,989 $ 161,946 $ 174,031 $ 219,165 Non-accrual loans to LHI 0.40 % 0.50 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.90 % Total LHI NPAs to LHI plus OREO 0.40 % 0.50 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.90 % Total LHI NPAs to earning assets 0.25 % 0.33 % 0.43 % 0.49 % 0.63 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans 2.5x 2.1x 1.8x 1.5x 1.1x LHI past due 90 days and still accruing(1) $ 6,187 $ 12,541 $ 15,896 $ 21,079 $ 21,274 LHI past due 90 days to LHI 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.09 % LHS non-accrual(2) $ — $ 6,966 $ — $ — $ — LHS past due 90 days and still accruing(3) $ 16,359 $ 16,667 $ 15,631 $ 10,152 $ 9,014

At March 31, 2021, loans past due 90 days and still accruing includes premium finance loans of $3.1 million. These loans are primarily secured by obligations of insurance carriers to refund premiums on canceled insurance policies. The refund of premiums from the insurance carriers can take 180 days or longer from the cancellation date.

Includes one non-accrual loan previously reported in loans HFI that was transferred to loans HFS as of December 31, 2020 and subsequently sold at carrying value.

Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as LHS and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government. Also includes loans that, pursuant to Ginnie Mae servicing guidelines, we have the unilateral right, but not obligation, to repurchase and thus must record as LHS on our balance sheet regardless of whether the repurchase option has been exercised.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 215,592 $ 242,776 $ 237,179 $ 247,595 $ 283,625 Investment securities 9,887 9,594 3,674 2,024 2,183 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 1 1 1 77 614 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 2,932 2,792 2,877 2,314 19,586 Total interest income 228,412 255,163 243,731 252,010 306,008 Interest expense Deposits 20,004 23,819 27,830 32,294 62,174 Federal funds purchased 75 110 128 176 669 Other borrowings 2,517 3,407 3,365 4,569 9,582 Long-term debt 5,743 4,817 4,839 5,043 5,264 Total interest expense 28,339 32,153 36,162 42,082 77,689 Net interest income 200,073 223,010 207,569 209,928 228,319 Provision for credit losses (6,000 ) 32,000 30,000 100,000 96,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 206,073 191,010 177,569 109,928 132,319 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 4,716 3,004 2,864 2,459 3,293 Wealth management and trust fee income 2,855 2,681 2,502 2,348 2,467 Brokered loan fees 9,311 12,610 15,034 10,764 8,015 Servicing income 9,009 8,834 7,329 6,120 4,746 Swap fees 526 473 484 1,468 2,757 Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS 5,572 6,761 25,242 39,023 (13,000 ) Other 7,103 8,523 6,893 8,320 3,502 Total non-interest income 39,092 42,886 60,348 70,502 11,780 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 87,522 78,449 84,096 100,791 77,193 Net occupancy expense 8,274 8,373 8,736 9,134 8,712 Marketing 1,697 3,435 3,636 7,988 8,522 Legal and professional 8,277 12,129 11,207 11,330 17,466 Communications and technology 15,969 15,405 31,098 42,760 13,791 FDIC insurance assessment 6,613 6,592 6,374 7,140 5,849 Servicing-related expenses 12,989 15,867 12,287 20,117 16,354 Merger-related expenses — — — 10,486 7,270 Other 8,975 10,636 8,307 12,606 10,260 Total non-interest expense 150,316 150,886 165,741 222,352 165,417 Income/(loss) before income taxes 94,849 83,010 72,176 (41,922 ) (21,318 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) 22,911 22,834 15,060 (7,606 ) (4,631 ) Net income/(loss) 71,938 60,176 57,116 (34,316 ) (16,687 ) Preferred stock dividends 3,779 2,437 2,438 2,437 2,438 Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 68,159 $ 57,739 $ 54,678 $ (36,753 ) $ (19,125 )





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. QUARTERLY FINANCIAL SUMMARY - UNAUDITED Consolidated Daily Average Balances, Average Yields and Rates (dollars in thousands) 1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Investment securities - Taxable $ 3,225,786 $ 8,112 1.02 % $ 2,137,481 $ 7,748 1.44 % $ 525,149 $ 1,905 1.44 % $ 38,829 $ 185 1.92 % $ 42,799 $ 274 2.57 % Investment securities - Non-taxable(2) 196,785 2,247 4.63 % 200,781 2,337 4.63 % 190,797 2,239 4.67 % 195,806 2,327 4.78 % 195,578 2,417 4.97 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 4,605 1 0.07 % 1,709 1 0.13 % 12,051 1 0.04 % 245,434 77 0.13 % 199,727 614 1.24 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 11,840,942 2,932 0.10 % 10,808,548 2,792 0.10 % 11,028,962 2,877 0.10 % 10,521,240 2,314 0.09 % 6,225,948 19,586 1.27 % LHS, at fair value 243,326 1,595 2.66 % 410,637 2,475 2.40 % 543,606 3,867 2.83 % 380,624 2,547 2.69 % 3,136,381 27,480 3.52 % LHI, mortgage finance loans 8,177,759 64,942 3.22 % 9,550,119 78,906 3.29 % 9,061,984 76,464 3.36 % 8,676,521 74,518 3.45 % 7,054,682 55,324 3.15 % LHI(1)(2) 15,457,888 149,196 3.91 % 15,620,410 161,750 4.12 % 16,286,036 157,230 3.84 % 17,015,041 170,970 4.04 % 16,598,775 201,781 4.89 % Less allowance for credit

losses on loans 254,697 — — 290,189 — — 264,769 — — 236,823 — — 201,837 — — LHI, net of allowance 23,380,950 214,138 3.71 % 24,880,340 240,656 3.85 % 25,083,251 233,694 3.71 % 25,454,739 245,488 3.88 % 23,451,620 257,105 4.41 % Total earning assets 38,892,394 229,025 2.39 % 38,439,496 256,009 2.65 % 37,383,816 244,583 2.60 % 36,836,672 252,938 2.76 % 33,252,053 307,476 3.72 % Cash and other assets 1,064,679 1,031,195 1,037,760 1,075,864 976,520 Total assets $ 39,957,073 $ 39,470,691 $ 38,421,576 $ 37,912,536 $ 34,228,573 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Transaction deposits $ 3,991,966 $ 5,861 0.60 % $ 4,384,493 $ 6,604 0.60 % $ 4,275,574 $ 6,652 0.62 % $ 3,923,966 $ 5,998 0.61 % $ 3,773,067 $ 13,582 1.45 % Savings deposits 12,889,974 10,788 0.34 % 12,982,189 12,671 0.39 % 12,786,719 12,808 0.40 % 12,537,467 13,510 0.43 % 11,069,429 35,961 1.31 % Time deposits 2,204,242 3,355 0.62 % 2,355,199 4,544 0.77 % 2,844,083 8,370 1.17 % 3,434,388 12,786 1.50 % 2,842,535 12,631 1.79 % Total interest bearing deposits 19,086,182 20,004 0.43 % 19,721,881 23,819 0.48 % 19,906,376 27,830 0.56 % 19,895,821 32,294 0.65 % 17,685,031 62,174 1.41 % Other borrowings 2,686,398 2,592 0.39 % 3,022,077 3,517 0.46 % 2,811,435 3,493 0.49 % 3,612,263 4,745 0.53 % 3,020,255 10,251 1.37 % Long-term debt 464,731 5,743 5.01 % 395,841 4,817 4.84 % 395,749 4,839 4.87 % 395,658 5,043 5.13 % 395,571 5,264 5.35 % Total interest bearing liabilities 22,237,311 28,339 0.52 % 23,139,799 32,153 0.55 % 23,113,560 36,162 0.62 % 23,903,742 42,082 0.71 % 21,100,857 77,689 1.48 % Demand deposits 14,421,505 13,174,114 12,202,065 10,865,896 10,003,495 Other liabilities 309,644 303,480 314,500 293,698 270,868 Stockholders’ equity 2,988,613 2,853,298 2,791,451 2,849,200 2,853,353 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 39,957,073 $ 39,470,691 $ 38,421,576 $ 37,912,536 $ 34,228,573 Net interest income(2) $ 200,686 $ 223,856 $ 208,421 $ 210,856 $ 229,787 Net interest margin 2.09 % 2.32 % 2.22 % 2.30 % 2.78 %

(1) The loan averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are stated net of unearned income.

(2) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.





