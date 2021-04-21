Senti Bio to Present Data from CAR-NK Cell Oncology Pipeline at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

ASGCT and ISCT abstracts highlight the Company’s progress with gene circuit-engineered allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy pipeline

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Bio, a leading gene circuit company, today announced the acceptance of five abstracts for presentation at upcoming virtual scientific conferences. Senti Bio is designing gene circuits to create a new generation of “smarter medicines" and enhance the therapeutic effectiveness of cell and gene therapies against a broad range of diseases that are unaddressable by current standards of care.



American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting: May 11-14, 2021

Abstracts will be available on the ASGCT website starting on April 27, 2021.

Title: Precise Targeting of AML with First-in-Class OR / NOT Logic-Gated Gene Circuits in CAR-NK Cells Garrison et al. Oral Presentation: Wednesday May 12 from 7:00–7:15pm ET (Abstract# 77) Title: Small Molecule-Regulated Gene Circuit for Controlling Cytokine Expression in Cell Therapies Hung et al. Oral Presentation: Friday May 14 from 1:45–2:00pm ET (Abstract# 214) Title: Precise Tumor Targeting with NOT Logic-Gated Chimeric Antigen Receptor Gene Circuits Frankel et al. Digital Presentation: Tuesday May 11 from 8:00–10:00am ET (Abstract# 960) International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) Virtual Annual Meeting: May 26-28, 2021 Abstracts will be available on the ISCT website starting on May 17, 2021. Posters will be available starting on

May 25, 2021, a pre-conference day dedicated to poster presentations. Title: Development of a Scalable GMP-Ready Manufacturing Process for Gene Circuit Engineered Allogeneic CAR-NK Cell Therapy for Cancer (Poster ID# 1238) Wood et al. Poster Presentation: May 25 (interactive direct chat), May 26–December 31 (on-line) Title: Umbilical cord blood (UCB)-derived natural killer (NK) cells provide a highly scalable source for gene circuit engineered allogeneic CAR-NK therapies (Poster ID# 410) Iyer et al. Poster Presentation: May 25 (interactive direct chat), May 26–December 31 (on-line)

Posters will also be available on the Senti Bio website when the virtual presentations commence.



About Senti Bio

Our mission is to create a new generation of smarter medicines that outmaneuver complex diseases in ways previously inconceivable. To accomplish this mission, we have built a synthetic biology platform that enables us to program next-generation cell and gene therapies with what we refer to as “gene circuits.” These gene circuits, which are created from novel and proprietary combinations of DNA sequences, reprogram cells with biological logic to sense inputs, compute decisions and respond to their cellular environments. We are designing gene circuits to improve the “intelligence” of cell and gene therapies in order to enhance their therapeutic effectiveness against a broad range of diseases that conventional medicines are unable to address. For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at https://www.sentibio.com .

