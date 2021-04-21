Online Community Psychable Partners With Heroic Hearts Project to Launch #NatureHeals, a Social Media Advocacy Campaign to Raise Awareness of the Healing Power of Psychedelics

As Medical Bodies Across the U.S. Recognize the Benefits of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, Psychable and Heroic Hearts Project are Committed to Increasing Education and Impacting Legislation

Today, Psychable announced that it is working with the nonprofit Heroic Hearts Project to launch #NatureHeals, a social media movement dedicated to increasing education around natural entheogens through testimonials, and rallying donations from supporters to continue the important work of providing veterans suffering from PTSD with access to alternative forms of treatment.

Heroic Hearts Project (HHP) has a proprietary program for veterans interested in pursuing psychedelic treatment options to treat PTSD, primarily by partnering with ayahuasca retreat centers. The program is designed for veterans to get the most out of the retreat, which includes ensuring they are set up for success when they return home. The organization also provides financial scholarships to veterans to eliminate financial barriers for treatment. To date, HHP has provided more than $200,000 in support to veteran applicants.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy is the use of psychedelics for healing purposes, often taking the form of a psychedelic being administered under the supervision of a therapist. Recent studies have shown that when administered under the supervision of, or with the aftercare of a therapist, psychedelic-assisted therapy can have and impactful results when it comes to treating those suffering with migraines, addiction, PTSD, depression, mental health issues, emotional trauma, and other ailments, as well as those looking for alternative, holistic options in taking care of their mental health.

The #NatureHeals campaign shines a light on the stories of those whose lives have been profoundly changed for the better with the help of psychedelics. The campaign is an important movement that is helping to break down the stigma of exploring natural psychedelics as holistic healing options.

“The first step in changing legislation around psychedelic-assisted therapy and restoring access to natural medicines is changing the conversation, and that’s exactly what we hope to do by launching #NatureHeals,” said Jemie Sae Koo, CEO & Founder, Psychable. “We encourage anyone who has had a positive, life-altering experience with any psychedelic substance or treatment method to share their story with us on social media using #NatureHeals, and are thrilled to help those who are doing great work in this space make strides towards their mission of improving well-being by expanding access to natural medicines.”

As communities across the country make strides towards the decriminalization and medical authorization of psychedelics, it’s more important than ever to advocate for expanded access to what can be impactful and lasting healing options.

“A profound psychedelic experience can heal so many different parts of the body, nature is so much smarter than we give it credit for. As a society, we have spent a significant amount of time living apart from the ecosystem rather than living in it. After centuries of scientific revolution, we are finding that the answer to transformative healing can come from nature - a leaf, a vine, and a mushroom. #NatureHeals is important work to continue advocacy and destimagize the use of psychedelics as medicine,” said Jesse Gould, Founder and President, Heroic Hearts Project.

Psychable is the holistic solution for connecting psychedelic-assisted therapy practitioners with candidates seeking services. The platform streamlines the research period for candidates by offering filters for search including geolocation, treatment type, training or credentials, and other preferences to match with practitioners of their choosing. A true one-stop community for discovering and booking psychedelic-assisted treatments, Psychable’s network that allows practitioners and patients to communicate directly with one another to discuss the best possible treatment plans and allows users to share recommendations and reviews of

Psychable also hosts an extensive library of proprietary, medically reviewed articles on all aspects of psychedelics as part of its mission to continue to inform and educate the world about the power of psychedelics as part of holistic health.

Psychable was founded by serial entrepreneurs Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, a pair united in a belief that psychedelics can provide meaningful and transformative treatments for not only those struggling with a myriad of ailments, but also those looking to transform their lives for the better. With both having transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine that led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, they’ve curated a team of experts with deep experience to lead the Psychable community to support all phases of the journey from information to integration.

About Psychable

Psychable is the comprehensive online community connecting those who would like to legally explore the healing power of psychedelics with medically and peer-reviewed practitioners. The community offers support for those seeking information, current patients, and practitioners wherever they are in their journey with psychedelic-assisted therapy. Our mission is to transform the lives of millions of people suffering with conditions such as depression, PTSD and addiction by connecting them to psychedelic-based treatments, including integration, psychedelic-assisted therapy and retreats. Psychable was launched in 2021 by Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, successful entrepreneurs whose transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy. The platform is supported by a passionate team of experts in psychology, business, medicine, and law. For more information on our mission and community, visit www.psychable.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Heroic Hearts Project

Leading the way in the fight against PTSD, Heroic Hearts Project (HHP) is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects military veterans struggling with mental trauma to psychedelic therapy options including ayahuasca, psilocybin, and ketamine. These veterans typically have tried all the available resources offered by the Department of Veteran Affairs with limited success leaving them with very few options. HHP opens the door to other viable options. For more information or to donate visit www.heroicheartsproject.org .

