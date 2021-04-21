Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TrustCo is Pleased to Report First Quarter 2021 Results; Net Income of $14.1 Million and 5.2% Average Residential Loan Growth Year over Year

/EIN News/ -- GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced first quarter 2021 net income of $14.1 million or $0.146 diluted earnings per share.   Average residential loan growth increased 5.2% or $187.5 million for the first quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2020.

Summary
Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “Trustco Bank has remained a “hometown bank” for thousands of our customers and community members during one of our nation’s most challenging years. Over the last year, we prioritized strengthening our communities and adapting our offerings to address the changing needs of our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the uncertainty, our reliable and consistent approach has left us well-positioned to help our customers through this economic disruption and turmoil.”

Overall we are very pleased to share that TrustCo now has assets in excess of $6 billion. Our Northeast region has steadfastly maintained our core franchise in an area that we have served for decades. Additionally, our Florida region passed two major milestones, reaching over $1 billion in deposits and $1 billion in loans. Our Financial Services Department also has over $1 billion in assets under management. As we enter a traditionally busy season for residential lending, the Bank is ready to deploy its existing liquidity into our residential loan portfolio and we will be paying close attention to how the market changes.

We also continue to closely monitor the impact of the pandemic on our business and results of operations. We have been encouraged to see that most of our residential and commercial borrowers who had payment deferral arrangements with us have returned to making regular loan payments. As of March 31, 2021, loans in deferral were not material. Additionally, the Bank had funded 663 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $46 million in 2020, and an additional $17 million in the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2021, 531 PPP loans totaling $37 million remain outstanding.

Details

Average loans were up $173.3 million or 4.3% in the first quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $187.5 million, or 5.2%, in the first quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Average deposits were up $630.3 million or 14.2% for the first quarter 2021 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $738.2 million or 24.1% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $108.0 million or 7.9%, for the first quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $428.4 million or 32.2% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $111.4 million or 18.1%, and savings balances were up $198.5 million or 17.8%.   We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.  

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.21% in the first quarter 2021 from 0.79% in the first quarter 2020. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year, which resulted in a decrease in average rates to 0.54% in the first quarter of 2021 from 1.88% in the first quarter of 2020, as a result of the ongoing market conditions. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2021 was 2.78%, down 27 basis points from 3.05% in the first quarter of 2020. This was primarily due to the decrease in market rates throughout 2020 resulting in less interest earned on our short-term funds, residential and variable rate loans.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $28.6 million or 5.3% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter 2021 were 0.96% and 10.01%, respectively, compared to 1.03% and 9.87% for the first quarter 2020. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus.

Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have stayed consistent. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $21.6 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $20.7 million at March 31, 2020. NPLs were 0.51% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 231.1% at March 31, 2021, compared to 222.5% at March 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.1 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $22.0 million at March 31, 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.17% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 1.13% at March 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $50.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $46.2 million at March 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses decreased to $350 thousand for the first quarter 2021 compared to $2 million in the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by the beginning of the uncertainty in the economic environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic in the same period in the prior year. The Company had previously elected to delay its adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”), as provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) until the date on which the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 was terminated or December 31, 2020, whichever occurred first.  The December 31, 2020 adoption date under the CARES Act was extended to January 1, 2022 as a part of the COVID-19 relief legislation, which became law in December 2020, and therefore the Company intends to adopt CECL on January 1, 2022.

Net recoveries for the first quarter 2021 were $46 thousand versus net chargeoffs in the first quarter 2020 of $162 thousand. The annualized net chargeoffs ratio was 0.00% and 0.02% for the first quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively.

At March 31, 2021 the tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.44%, compared to 10.42% at March 31, 2020. Book value per share at March 31, 2021 was $5.92, up 4.2% compared to $5.68 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.0 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at March 31, 2021.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2021. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free 1-888-339-0764. International callers must dial 1-412-902-4195. Please ask to be joined into the TrustCo Bank Corp NY / TRST call. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers), Conference Number 10153602. The call will also be audio webcast at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trst210422.html, and will be available for one year.  

Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2020, including our expectations regarding the effects of COVID-19 on our financial results and our ability to assist our customers in addressing the effects of COVID-19, our expectations with respect to the effect of our proposed reverse stock split of our common stock, including the impact of such split on the trading price of our common stock, our expectations with respect to our online and mobile banking product offerings, our expectations for the repricing of our CD portfolio, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 or address the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; unanticipated effects from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that may limit its benefits or adversely impact our business; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and saving habits; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Three months ended
    3/31/2021   12/31/2020   3/31/2020
Summary of operations            
Net interest income (TE) $ 40,107   39,182   38,554
Provision for loan losses   350   600   2,000
Noninterest income   4,428   4,069   5,334
Noninterest expense   25,335   24,830   24,268
Net income   14,083   13,814   13,313
             
Per common share            
Net income per share:            
- Basic $ 0.146   0.143   0.138
- Diluted   0.146   0.143   0.138
Cash dividends   0.068   0.068   0.068
Book value at period end   5.92   5.89   5.68
Market price at period end   7.37   6.67   5.41
             
At period end            
Full time equivalent employees   820   778   813
Full service banking offices   148   148   148
             
Performance ratios            
Return on average assets   0.96 % 0.95   1.03
Return on average equity   10.01   9.75   9.87
Efficiency (1)   56.35   57.31   56.34
Net interest spread (TE)   2.74   2.72   2.91
Net interest margin (TE)   2.78   2.79   3.05
Dividend payout ratio   46.65   47.55   49.41
             
Capital ratios at period end            
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)   9.44 % 9.62   10.42
Consolidated equity to assets   9.44 % 9.63   10.43
             
Asset quality analysis at period end            
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.51   0.50   0.51
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.36   0.37   0.42
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.17   1.17   1.13
Coverage ratio (3)   2.3x   2.4x   2.2x
             

(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets.
(3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.

TE = Taxable equivalent

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
(Unaudited)                    
    Three months ended
    3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020     6/30/2020     3/31/2020
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans $ 40,217   40,906   41,330     41,665     42,063
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   50   27   14     106     421
State and political subdivisions   1   2   1     2     1
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential   1,237   1,172   1,319     1,527     2,113
Corporate bonds   316   349   646     488     238
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities   206   212   216     229     245
Other securities   6   7   5     5     6
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   1,816   1,769   2,201     2,357     3,024
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential   123   129   138     162     175
Total interest on held to maturity securities   123   129   138     162     175
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   69   70   77     192     82
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   270   246   242     193     1,267
Total interest income   42,495   43,120   43,988     44,569     46,611
                     
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits:                    
Interest-bearing checking   52   51   55     26     16
Savings   159   156   161     166     233
Money market deposit accounts   283   447   637     862     1,096
Time deposits   1,666   3,053   4,749     5,599     6,391
Interest on short-term borrowings   228   232   221     235     322
Total interest expense   2,388   3,939   5,823     6,888     8,058
                     
Net interest income   40,107   39,181   38,165     37,681     38,553
                     
Less: Provision for loan losses   350   600   1,000     2,000     2,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   39,757   38,581   37,165     35,681     36,553
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income   2,035   1,527   1,784     1,368     1,600
Fees for services to customers   2,204   2,365   2,292     1,807     2,315
Net gain on securities transactions   -   -   -     -     1,155
Other   189   177   265     251     264
Total noninterest income   4,428   4,069   4,341     3,426     5,334
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   12,425   11,727   10,899     11,648     11,373
Net occupancy expense   4,586   4,551   4,277     4,385     4,306
Equipment expense   1,631   1,621   1,607     1,606     1,802
Professional services   1,432   1,644   1,311     1,182     1,481
Outsourced services   2,250   1,925   1,875     1,875     2,075
Advertising expense   354   527   305     601     488
FDIC and other insurance   707   657   660     609     294
Other real estate expense (income), net   239   45   (115 )   (32 )   194
Other   1,711   2,133   1,855     2,058     2,255
Total noninterest expenses   25,335   24,830   22,674     23,932     24,268
                     
Income before taxes   18,850   17,820   18,832     15,175     17,619
Income taxes   4,767   4,006   4,761     3,921     4,306
                     
Net income $ 14,083   13,814   14,071     11,254     13,313
                     
Net income per common share:                    
- Basic $ 0.146   0.143   0.146     0.117     0.138
                     
- Diluted   0.146   0.143   0.146     0.117     0.138
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands)   96,435   96,433   96,433     96,433     96,727
Average diluted shares (in thousands)   96,465   96,442   96,440     96,437     96,750
                     
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 40,107   39,182   38,166     37,681     38,554
                         


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    3/31/2021     12/31/2020     9/30/2020     6/30/2020     3/31/2020  
ASSETS:                              
                     
Cash and due from banks $ 45,493     47,196     47,703     44,726     43,362  
Federal funds sold and other short term investments   1,094,880     1,059,903     908,616     908,110     492,691  
Total cash and cash equivalents   1,140,373     1,107,099     956,319     952,836     536,053  
                     
Securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   74,465     19,968     29,996     -     54,970  
States and political subdivisions   48     103     111     111     112  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential   348,317     316,158     309,768     331,469     352,067  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities   39,232     42,217     44,070     45,998     46,768  
Corporate bonds   64,839     59,939     70,113     54,439     48,564  
Other securities   686     686     685     685     685  
Total securities available for sale   527,587     439,071     454,743     432,702     503,166  
                     
Held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential   12,729     13,824     15,094     16,633     17,720  
Total held to maturity securities   12,729     13,824     15,094     16,633     17,720  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,506     5,506     5,506     5,506     9,183  
                     
Loans:                    
Commercial   217,021     212,492     231,663     231,212     195,805  
Residential mortgage loans   3,807,837     3,780,167     3,724,746     3,681,898     3,627,121  
Home equity line of credit   235,644     242,194     248,320     254,445     265,753  
Installment loans   8,670     9,617     9,826     10,006     10,713  
Loans, net of deferred net costs   4,269,172     4,244,470     4,214,555     4,177,561     4,099,392  
                     
Less: Allowance for loan losses   49,991     49,595     49,123     48,144     46,155  
Net loans   4,219,181     4,194,875     4,165,432     4,129,417     4,053,237  
                     
Bank premises and equipment, net   34,012     34,412     34,417     34,042     34,428  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   46,614     47,885     47,174     48,712     49,955  
Other assets   60,455     59,124     57,244     57,155     52,905  
                     
Total assets $ 6,046,457     5,901,796     5,735,929     5,677,003     5,256,647  
                     
LIABILITIES:                    
Deposits:                    
Demand $ 718,343     652,756     635,345     612,960     480,255  
Interest-bearing checking   1,141,595     1,086,558     1,024,290     1,001,592     895,254  
Savings accounts   1,362,141     1,285,501     1,235,259     1,191,682     1,122,116  
Money market deposit accounts   719,580     716,005     699,132     666,304     617,198  
Time deposits   1,231,263     1,296,373     1,305,024     1,392,769     1,367,005  
Total deposits   5,172,922     5,037,193     4,899,050     4,865,307     4,481,828  
                     
Short-term borrowings   229,950     214,755     193,455     177,278     148,090  
Operating lease liabilities   51,449     52,784     52,125     53,710     54,998  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   21,105     28,903     30,771     27,287     23,546  
                     
Total liabilities   5,475,426     5,333,635     5,175,401     5,123,582     4,708,462  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                    
Capital stock   100,218     100,205     100,205     100,205     100,205  
Surplus   176,500     176,442     176,441     176,437     176,431  
Undivided profits   321,486     313,974     306,741     299,239     294,553  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   7,268     11,936     11,537     11,936     11,392  
Treasury stock at cost   (34,441 )   (34,396 )   (34,396 )   (34,396 )   (34,396 )
                     
Total shareholders' equity   571,031     568,161     560,528     553,421     548,185  
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,046,457     5,901,796     5,735,929     5,677,003     5,256,647  
                     
Outstanding shares (in thousands)   96,440     96,433     96,433     96,433     96,433  
                               


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
             
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020  
Nonperforming Assets                      
             
New York and other states*            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 125   452   491   571   630  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   19,826   19,379   19,977   20,215   18,570  
Installment   32   43   49   6   24  
Total non-accrual loans   19,983   19,874   20,517   20,792   19,224  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   22   23   25   26   27  
Total nonperforming loans   20,005   19,897   20,542   20,818   19,251  
Other real estate owned   420   541   423   830   1,284  
Total nonperforming assets $ 20,425   20,438   20,965   21,648   20,535  
             
Florida            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ -   -   -   -   -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   1,626   1,187   1,254   1,111   1,492  
Installment   -   -   -   -   -  
Total non-accrual loans   1,626   1,187   1,254   1,111   1,492  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   -   -   -   -   -  
Total nonperforming loans   1,626   1,187   1,254   1,111   1,492  
Other real estate owned   -   -   -   -   -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 1,626   1,187   1,254   1,111   1,492  
             
Total            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 125   452   491   571   630  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   21,452   20,566   21,231   21,326   20,062  
Installment   32   43   49   6   24  
Total non-accrual loans   21,609   21,061   21,771   21,903   20,716  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   22   23   25   26   27  
Total nonperforming loans   21,631   21,084   21,796   21,929   20,743  
Other real estate owned   420   541   423   830   1,284  
Total nonperforming assets $ 22,051   21,625   22,219   22,759   22,027  
             
             
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs            
             
New York and other states*            
Commercial $ (32 ) 32   (1 ) (6 ) 1  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (2 ) (27 ) 4   (27 ) 140  
Installment   (14 ) 109   18   44   4  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (48 ) 114   21   11   145  
             
Florida            
Commercial $ -   -   -   -   -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   -   (1 ) -   -   (2 )
Installment   2   15   -   -   19  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ 2   14   -   -   17  
             
Total            
Commercial $ (32 ) 32   (1 ) (6 ) 1  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (2 ) (28 ) 4   (27 ) 138  
Installment   (12 ) 124   18   44   23  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (46 ) 128   21   11   162  
             
             
Asset Quality Ratios            
             
Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 21,631   21,084   21,796   21,929   20,743  
Total nonperforming assets (1)   22,051   21,625   22,219   22,759   22,027  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)   (46 ) 128   21   11   162  
             
Allowance for loan losses (1)   49,991   49,595   49,123   48,144   46,155  
             
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.51 % 0.50 % 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.51 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.36 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.42 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.17 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.13 %
Coverage ratio (1)   231.1 % 235.2 % 225.4 % 219.5 % 222.5 %
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)   0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 %
Allowance for loan losses to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)   N/A   96.9x   584.8x   1094.2x   71.2x  

* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the period ended

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Three months ended     Three months ended  
    March 31, 2021     March 31, 2020  
    Average     Interest Average     Average     Interest   Average  
    Balance       Rate     Balance         Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 51,649     50 0.38 % $ 92,369     421   1.82 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential   327,614     1,237 1.51     371,768     2,113   2.27  
State and political subdivisions   50     1 6.47     114     2   7.59  
Corporate bonds   63,334     316 1.99     28,332     238   3.36  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities   39,582     206 2.09     47,418     245   2.06  
Other   686     6 3.50     685     6   3.50  
                         
Total securities available for sale   482,915     1,816 1.50     540,686     3,025   2.26  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   1,029,570     270 0.11     412,076     1,267   1.24  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential   13,273     123 3.70     18,144     175   3.86  
                         
Total held to maturity securities   13,273     123 3.70     18,144     175   3.86  
                         
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,506     69 5.01     9,183     82   3.57  
                         
Commercial loans   212,781     2,945 5.54     198,047     2,542   5.13  
Residential mortgage loans   3,789,256     34,852 3.69     3,601,728     36,461   4.05  
Home equity lines of credit   238,379     2,259 3.84     265,461     2,868   4.35  
Installment loans   8,795     161 7.41     10,717     192   7.20  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income   4,249,211     40,217 3.80     4,075,953     42,063   4.13  
                         
Total interest earning assets   5,780,475     42,495 2.95     5,056,042     46,612   3.69  
                         
Allowance for loan losses   (49,945 )           (44,520 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   199,769             193,619          
                         
                         
Total assets $ 5,930,299           $ 5,205,141          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,084,572     52 0.02 % $ 871,153     16   0.01 %
Money market accounts   725,570     283 0.16     614,201     1,096   0.72  
Savings   1,315,049     159 0.05     1,116,558     233   0.08  
Time deposits   1,261,963     1,666 0.54     1,369,914     6,391   1.88  
                         
Total interest bearing deposits   4,387,154     2,160 0.20     3,971,826     7,736   0.78  
Short-term borrowings   223,807     228 0.41     153,668     322   0.84  
                         
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,610,961     2,388 0.21     4,125,494     8,058   0.79  
                         
Demand deposits   673,428             458,476          
Other liabilities   75,143             79,003          
Shareholders' equity   570,767             542,168          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,930,299           $ 5,205,141          
                         
Net interest income, tax equivalent       40,107           38,554      
                         
Net interest spread         2.74 %         2.91 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets)         2.78 %         3.05 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment       -           (1 )    
                         
Net interest income       40,107           38,553      
                           

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
    3/31/2021   12/31/2020   3/31/2020  
         
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets        
Total Assets (GAAP) $ 6,046,457   5,901,796   5,256,647  
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553  
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   6,045,904   5,901,243   5,256,094  
         
Equity (GAAP)   571,031   568,161   548,185  
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553  
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   570,478   567,608   547,632  
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)   9.44 % 9.62 % 10.42 %
Equity to Assets (GAAP)   9.44 % 9.63 % 10.43 %
         
    Three months ended
Efficiency Ratio   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   3/31/2020  
         
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) $ 40,107   39,182   38,554  
Non-interest income (GAAP)   4,428   4,069   5,334  
Less: Net gain on securities   -   -   1,155  
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   44,535   43,251   42,733  
         
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)   25,335   24,830   24,268  
Less: Other real estate expense (income), net   239   45   194  
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   25,096   24,785   24,074  
         
Efficiency Ratio   56.35 % 57.31 % 56.34 %
               

Subsidiary: Trustco Bank

Contact:     Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President and
Chief Risk Officer
(518) 381-3693
     

