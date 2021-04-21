TrustCo is Pleased to Report First Quarter 2021 Results; Net Income of $14.1 Million and 5.2% Average Residential Loan Growth Year over Year

/EIN News/ -- GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced first quarter 2021 net income of $14.1 million or $0.146 diluted earnings per share. Average residential loan growth increased 5.2% or $187.5 million for the first quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2020.



Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “Trustco Bank has remained a “hometown bank” for thousands of our customers and community members during one of our nation’s most challenging years. Over the last year, we prioritized strengthening our communities and adapting our offerings to address the changing needs of our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the uncertainty, our reliable and consistent approach has left us well-positioned to help our customers through this economic disruption and turmoil.”

Overall we are very pleased to share that TrustCo now has assets in excess of $6 billion. Our Northeast region has steadfastly maintained our core franchise in an area that we have served for decades. Additionally, our Florida region passed two major milestones, reaching over $1 billion in deposits and $1 billion in loans. Our Financial Services Department also has over $1 billion in assets under management. As we enter a traditionally busy season for residential lending, the Bank is ready to deploy its existing liquidity into our residential loan portfolio and we will be paying close attention to how the market changes.

We also continue to closely monitor the impact of the pandemic on our business and results of operations. We have been encouraged to see that most of our residential and commercial borrowers who had payment deferral arrangements with us have returned to making regular loan payments. As of March 31, 2021, loans in deferral were not material. Additionally, the Bank had funded 663 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $46 million in 2020, and an additional $17 million in the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2021, 531 PPP loans totaling $37 million remain outstanding.

Average loans were up $173.3 million or 4.3% in the first quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $187.5 million, or 5.2%, in the first quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Average deposits were up $630.3 million or 14.2% for the first quarter 2021 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $738.2 million or 24.1% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $108.0 million or 7.9%, for the first quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $428.4 million or 32.2% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $111.4 million or 18.1%, and savings balances were up $198.5 million or 17.8%. We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.21% in the first quarter 2021 from 0.79% in the first quarter 2020. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year, which resulted in a decrease in average rates to 0.54% in the first quarter of 2021 from 1.88% in the first quarter of 2020, as a result of the ongoing market conditions. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2021 was 2.78%, down 27 basis points from 3.05% in the first quarter of 2020. This was primarily due to the decrease in market rates throughout 2020 resulting in less interest earned on our short-term funds, residential and variable rate loans.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $28.6 million or 5.3% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter 2021 were 0.96% and 10.01%, respectively, compared to 1.03% and 9.87% for the first quarter 2020. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus.

Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have stayed consistent. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $21.6 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $20.7 million at March 31, 2020. NPLs were 0.51% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 231.1% at March 31, 2021, compared to 222.5% at March 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.1 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $22.0 million at March 31, 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.17% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 1.13% at March 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $50.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $46.2 million at March 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses decreased to $350 thousand for the first quarter 2021 compared to $2 million in the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by the beginning of the uncertainty in the economic environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic in the same period in the prior year. The Company had previously elected to delay its adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”), as provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) until the date on which the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 was terminated or December 31, 2020, whichever occurred first. The December 31, 2020 adoption date under the CARES Act was extended to January 1, 2022 as a part of the COVID-19 relief legislation, which became law in December 2020, and therefore the Company intends to adopt CECL on January 1, 2022.

Net recoveries for the first quarter 2021 were $46 thousand versus net chargeoffs in the first quarter 2020 of $162 thousand. The annualized net chargeoffs ratio was 0.00% and 0.02% for the first quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively.

At March 31, 2021 the tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.44%, compared to 10.42% at March 31, 2020. Book value per share at March 31, 2021 was $5.92, up 4.2% compared to $5.68 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.0 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at March 31, 2021.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY GLENVILLE, NY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 40,107 39,182 38,554 Provision for loan losses 350 600 2,000 Noninterest income 4,428 4,069 5,334 Noninterest expense 25,335 24,830 24,268 Net income 14,083 13,814 13,313 Per common share Net income per share: - Basic $ 0.146 0.143 0.138 - Diluted 0.146 0.143 0.138 Cash dividends 0.068 0.068 0.068 Book value at period end 5.92 5.89 5.68 Market price at period end 7.37 6.67 5.41 At period end Full time equivalent employees 820 778 813 Full service banking offices 148 148 148 Performance ratios Return on average assets 0.96 % 0.95 1.03 Return on average equity 10.01 9.75 9.87 Efficiency (1) 56.35 57.31 56.34 Net interest spread (TE) 2.74 2.72 2.91 Net interest margin (TE) 2.78 2.79 3.05 Dividend payout ratio 46.65 47.55 49.41 Capital ratios at period end Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.44 % 9.62 10.42 Consolidated equity to assets 9.44 % 9.63 10.43 Asset quality analysis at period end Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51 0.50 0.51 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 0.37 0.42 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.17 1.17 1.13 Coverage ratio (3) 2.3x 2.4x 2.2x

(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.

(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets.

(3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.



TE = Taxable equivalent

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 40,217 40,906 41,330 41,665 42,063 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 50 27 14 106 421 State and political subdivisions 1 2 1 2 1 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 1,237 1,172 1,319 1,527 2,113 Corporate bonds 316 349 646 488 238 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 206 212 216 229 245 Other securities 6 7 5 5 6 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 1,816 1,769 2,201 2,357 3,024 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 123 129 138 162 175 Total interest on held to maturity securities 123 129 138 162 175 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 69 70 77 192 82 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 270 246 242 193 1,267 Total interest income 42,495 43,120 43,988 44,569 46,611 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 52 51 55 26 16 Savings 159 156 161 166 233 Money market deposit accounts 283 447 637 862 1,096 Time deposits 1,666 3,053 4,749 5,599 6,391 Interest on short-term borrowings 228 232 221 235 322 Total interest expense 2,388 3,939 5,823 6,888 8,058 Net interest income 40,107 39,181 38,165 37,681 38,553 Less: Provision for loan losses 350 600 1,000 2,000 2,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 39,757 38,581 37,165 35,681 36,553 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 2,035 1,527 1,784 1,368 1,600 Fees for services to customers 2,204 2,365 2,292 1,807 2,315 Net gain on securities transactions - - - - 1,155 Other 189 177 265 251 264 Total noninterest income 4,428 4,069 4,341 3,426 5,334 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 12,425 11,727 10,899 11,648 11,373 Net occupancy expense 4,586 4,551 4,277 4,385 4,306 Equipment expense 1,631 1,621 1,607 1,606 1,802 Professional services 1,432 1,644 1,311 1,182 1,481 Outsourced services 2,250 1,925 1,875 1,875 2,075 Advertising expense 354 527 305 601 488 FDIC and other insurance 707 657 660 609 294 Other real estate expense (income), net 239 45 (115 ) (32 ) 194 Other 1,711 2,133 1,855 2,058 2,255 Total noninterest expenses 25,335 24,830 22,674 23,932 24,268 Income before taxes 18,850 17,820 18,832 15,175 17,619 Income taxes 4,767 4,006 4,761 3,921 4,306 Net income $ 14,083 13,814 14,071 11,254 13,313 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 0.146 0.143 0.146 0.117 0.138 - Diluted 0.146 0.143 0.146 0.117 0.138 Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,435 96,433 96,433 96,433 96,727 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 96,465 96,442 96,440 96,437 96,750 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 40,107 39,182 38,166 37,681 38,554





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 45,493 47,196 47,703 44,726 43,362 Federal funds sold and other short term investments 1,094,880 1,059,903 908,616 908,110 492,691 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,140,373 1,107,099 956,319 952,836 536,053 Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 74,465 19,968 29,996 - 54,970 States and political subdivisions 48 103 111 111 112 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 348,317 316,158 309,768 331,469 352,067 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 39,232 42,217 44,070 45,998 46,768 Corporate bonds 64,839 59,939 70,113 54,439 48,564 Other securities 686 686 685 685 685 Total securities available for sale 527,587 439,071 454,743 432,702 503,166 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 12,729 13,824 15,094 16,633 17,720 Total held to maturity securities 12,729 13,824 15,094 16,633 17,720 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,506 5,506 5,506 5,506 9,183 Loans: Commercial 217,021 212,492 231,663 231,212 195,805 Residential mortgage loans 3,807,837 3,780,167 3,724,746 3,681,898 3,627,121 Home equity line of credit 235,644 242,194 248,320 254,445 265,753 Installment loans 8,670 9,617 9,826 10,006 10,713 Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,269,172 4,244,470 4,214,555 4,177,561 4,099,392 Less: Allowance for loan losses 49,991 49,595 49,123 48,144 46,155 Net loans 4,219,181 4,194,875 4,165,432 4,129,417 4,053,237 Bank premises and equipment, net 34,012 34,412 34,417 34,042 34,428 Operating lease right-of-use assets 46,614 47,885 47,174 48,712 49,955 Other assets 60,455 59,124 57,244 57,155 52,905 Total assets $ 6,046,457 5,901,796 5,735,929 5,677,003 5,256,647 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand $ 718,343 652,756 635,345 612,960 480,255 Interest-bearing checking 1,141,595 1,086,558 1,024,290 1,001,592 895,254 Savings accounts 1,362,141 1,285,501 1,235,259 1,191,682 1,122,116 Money market deposit accounts 719,580 716,005 699,132 666,304 617,198 Time deposits 1,231,263 1,296,373 1,305,024 1,392,769 1,367,005 Total deposits 5,172,922 5,037,193 4,899,050 4,865,307 4,481,828 Short-term borrowings 229,950 214,755 193,455 177,278 148,090 Operating lease liabilities 51,449 52,784 52,125 53,710 54,998 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,105 28,903 30,771 27,287 23,546 Total liabilities 5,475,426 5,333,635 5,175,401 5,123,582 4,708,462 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Capital stock 100,218 100,205 100,205 100,205 100,205 Surplus 176,500 176,442 176,441 176,437 176,431 Undivided profits 321,486 313,974 306,741 299,239 294,553 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 7,268 11,936 11,537 11,936 11,392 Treasury stock at cost (34,441 ) (34,396 ) (34,396 ) (34,396 ) (34,396 ) Total shareholders' equity 571,031 568,161 560,528 553,421 548,185 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,046,457 5,901,796 5,735,929 5,677,003 5,256,647 Outstanding shares (in thousands) 96,440 96,433 96,433 96,433 96,433





NONPERFORMING ASSETS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Nonperforming Assets New York and other states* Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 125 452 491 571 630 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 19,826 19,379 19,977 20,215 18,570 Installment 32 43 49 6 24 Total non-accrual loans 19,983 19,874 20,517 20,792 19,224 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 22 23 25 26 27 Total nonperforming loans 20,005 19,897 20,542 20,818 19,251 Other real estate owned 420 541 423 830 1,284 Total nonperforming assets $ 20,425 20,438 20,965 21,648 20,535 Florida Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ - - - - - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 1,626 1,187 1,254 1,111 1,492 Installment - - - - - Total non-accrual loans 1,626 1,187 1,254 1,111 1,492 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 1,626 1,187 1,254 1,111 1,492 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 1,626 1,187 1,254 1,111 1,492 Total Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 125 452 491 571 630 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 21,452 20,566 21,231 21,326 20,062 Installment 32 43 49 6 24 Total non-accrual loans 21,609 21,061 21,771 21,903 20,716 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 22 23 25 26 27 Total nonperforming loans 21,631 21,084 21,796 21,929 20,743 Other real estate owned 420 541 423 830 1,284 Total nonperforming assets $ 22,051 21,625 22,219 22,759 22,027 Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs New York and other states* Commercial $ (32 ) 32 (1 ) (6 ) 1 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (2 ) (27 ) 4 (27 ) 140 Installment (14 ) 109 18 44 4 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (48 ) 114 21 11 145 Florida Commercial $ - - - - - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - (1 ) - - (2 ) Installment 2 15 - - 19 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ 2 14 - - 17 Total Commercial $ (32 ) 32 (1 ) (6 ) 1 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (2 ) (28 ) 4 (27 ) 138 Installment (12 ) 124 18 44 23 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (46 ) 128 21 11 162 Asset Quality Ratios Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 21,631 21,084 21,796 21,929 20,743 Total nonperforming assets (1) 22,051 21,625 22,219 22,759 22,027 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (46 ) 128 21 11 162 Allowance for loan losses (1) 49,991 49,595 49,123 48,144 46,155 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.51 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.42 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.13 % Coverage ratio (1) 231.1 % 235.2 % 225.4 % 219.5 % 222.5 % Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) N/A 96.9x 584.8x 1094.2x 71.2x

* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.

(1) At period-end

(2) For the period ended



DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 51,649 50 0.38 % $ 92,369 421 1.82 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 327,614 1,237 1.51 371,768 2,113 2.27 State and political subdivisions 50 1 6.47 114 2 7.59 Corporate bonds 63,334 316 1.99 28,332 238 3.36 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 39,582 206 2.09 47,418 245 2.06 Other 686 6 3.50 685 6 3.50 Total securities available for sale 482,915 1,816 1.50 540,686 3,025 2.26 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 1,029,570 270 0.11 412,076 1,267 1.24 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 13,273 123 3.70 18,144 175 3.86 Total held to maturity securities 13,273 123 3.70 18,144 175 3.86 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,506 69 5.01 9,183 82 3.57 Commercial loans 212,781 2,945 5.54 198,047 2,542 5.13 Residential mortgage loans 3,789,256 34,852 3.69 3,601,728 36,461 4.05 Home equity lines of credit 238,379 2,259 3.84 265,461 2,868 4.35 Installment loans 8,795 161 7.41 10,717 192 7.20 Loans, net of unearned income 4,249,211 40,217 3.80 4,075,953 42,063 4.13 Total interest earning assets 5,780,475 42,495 2.95 5,056,042 46,612 3.69 Allowance for loan losses (49,945 ) (44,520 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 199,769 193,619 Total assets $ 5,930,299 $ 5,205,141 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,084,572 52 0.02 % $ 871,153 16 0.01 % Money market accounts 725,570 283 0.16 614,201 1,096 0.72 Savings 1,315,049 159 0.05 1,116,558 233 0.08 Time deposits 1,261,963 1,666 0.54 1,369,914 6,391 1.88 Total interest bearing deposits 4,387,154 2,160 0.20 3,971,826 7,736 0.78 Short-term borrowings 223,807 228 0.41 153,668 322 0.84 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,610,961 2,388 0.21 4,125,494 8,058 0.79 Demand deposits 673,428 458,476 Other liabilities 75,143 79,003 Shareholders' equity 570,767 542,168 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,930,299 $ 5,205,141 Net interest income, tax equivalent 40,107 38,554 Net interest spread 2.74 % 2.91 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 2.78 % 3.05 % Tax equivalent adjustment - (1 ) Net interest income 40,107 38,553

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total Assets (GAAP) $ 6,046,457 5,901,796 5,256,647 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 6,045,904 5,901,243 5,256,094 Equity (GAAP) 571,031 568,161 548,185 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 570,478 567,608 547,632 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 9.44 % 9.62 % 10.42 % Equity to Assets (GAAP) 9.44 % 9.63 % 10.43 % Three months ended Efficiency Ratio 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) $ 40,107 39,182 38,554 Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,428 4,069 5,334 Less: Net gain on securities - - 1,155 Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 44,535 43,251 42,733 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 25,335 24,830 24,268 Less: Other real estate expense (income), net 239 45 194 Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 25,096 24,785 24,074 Efficiency Ratio 56.35 % 57.31 % 56.34 %

