Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) revokes union certification at Laurentian Bank

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) has revoked the union certification covering the unionized employees of the Bank, following the vote of its employees in favour of the revocation and withdrawal of the complaints filed by the Syndicat des employées et employés professionnels-les et de bureau, section locale 434, SEPB-CTC-FTQ as announced in the Bank’s press release dated April 21, 2021.



