Associa Northern California Virtual Networking Event Raises Funds for Associa Cares

/EIN News/ -- Pleasanton, CA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California recently hosted a virtual speed networking event to support Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. The branch raised $25,000 to help fund Associa Cares’ mission.

Unlike previous vendor fairs, this year’s virtual networking event allowed participants to join from the comfort of their own homes while still receiving quality, face-to-face time with more than 100 Associa Northern California community managers and other team members. Registrants enjoyed the opportunity to network, connect with vendors and property management leaders, and share materials and business plans - virtually. Thirty-seven vendor companies representing various community association services, including landscaping, construction, and legal, participated.

“Despite the challenges of the past year, Associa Northern California was committed to hosting a quality networking event for our valued vendor partners to support the critical of relief work of Associa Cares,” stated Kelly Zibell, PCAM®, Associa Northern California president. “We are proud of the way our team creatively adjusted our traditional vendor fair operations to continue to connect industry leaders and sponsors. The assistance Associa Cares provides to client and non-client communities has made a huge impact in the lives of individuals and families across North America. We are proud to play a role in supporting that mission.”

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.



Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and over $4 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.



Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.





Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com