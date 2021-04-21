ALX Oncology to Present ALX148 Clinical Data at the ESMO 23rd World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer

Updated results will be presented from ASPEN-01, the ongoing Phase 1b Study of ALX148 in combination trastuzumab, ramucirumab and paclitaxel in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that our Phase 1b study of ALX148 in patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer has been selected for a short oral presentation at the ESMO 23rd World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer to be held virtually from June 30 – July 3, 2021.



Oral Presentation Information

Title: ASPEN-01: A phase 1 study of ALX148, a CD47 blocker, in combination with trastuzumab, ramucirumab and paclitaxel in patients with 2nd line HER2-positive advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) cancer

Abstract Number: SO-31

Session Name: Session X: Esophageal and Gastric Cancers

Date and Time: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 15:01 – 15:08 CEST

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, ALX148, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. ALX148 has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of ALX148 for the treatment of a range of solid tumor indications as well as MDS and AML. For more information, please visit ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com.

