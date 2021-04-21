Freeline to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in April and May 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases today announced participation in the following virtual investor conferences:



Chardan’s 5 th Annual Genetic Medicines Manufacturing Summit on April 26, 2021, where senior management will give a Company presentation at 9:45 am ET.





Annual Genetic Medicines Manufacturing Summit on April 26, 2021, where senior management will give a Company presentation at 9:45 am ET. 7th Annual Truist Securities 2021 Life Sciences Summit on May 4, 2021, where senior management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.



The Company presentation from Chardan’s 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Manufacturing Summit will be available on the investors section of the Freeline website at Freeline.life.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally-designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing protein into the patient’s bloodstream. The Company’s integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in Hemophilia B and Fabry disease, as well as preclinical programs in Gaucher disease and Hemophilia A. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

Contact

David S. Arrington

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Freeline Therapeutics

david.arrington@freeline.life

+1 (646) 668 6947