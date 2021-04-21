Longstanding Salesforce ISV Partner Cloud Conversion Announces Name Change to Commerce Studio; Joining 1440 Family
Commerce Studio customers can now benefit from a suite of products, as well as enhancements to the Order Management feature.PARK CITY, UTAH, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Conversion announced it has updated its app on Salesforce AppExchange to the name Commerce Studio. In addition, Commerce Studio has joined Reputation Studio and Translation Studio to form the new company 1440.
The basis of 1440 is that when it comes to delighting customers in today’s fast-paced eCommerce environment, hours don’t cut it. It’s minutes that count, and we have exactly 1440 of them each day. 1440’s suite of solutions are designed to help businesses optimize the processes used to provide exceptional customer experiences before, during and after the sale.
Commerce Studio (formerly known as Cloud Conversion) is still the 360° customer, order and inventory management tool Salesforce users have known and loved since 2009. It allows users to seamlessly connect the channels, apps, and marketplaces that take customers from click to ship. Dozens of integrations and best-in-class tools increase operational efficiency in Customer Service, Order Management, Inventory Planning, and more.
With this announcement also comes some Order Management updates to the platform. This allows users to easily create new orders, process returns and exchanges, find the best price for returns labels, and manage the customer experience when dealing with returns.
Also in the 1440 suite of products is Reputation Studio, the all-in-one review management platform that consolidates reviews from nearly any channel, routes them to the right teams and applies industry-leading analysis to make customer sentiment and intent accurate and actionable.
Rounding out the suite of products is Translation Studio, which is a powerful Salesforce based translation tool that is simple to install directly in any Salesforce environment and translates objects into any language in seconds.
Founder and CEO Jon Jessup said of the new conglomerate, “we started seeing the synergies across our teams and products, and it just made sense to merge these products for our customers. Translation Studio is the newest tool in that toolbox that helps companies leverage Commerce Cloud and Service Cloud on a global scale.”
Built on the Salesforce Platform, 1440 products are available on the AppExchange.
