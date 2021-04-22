SimpleTherapy, a leading Musculoskeletal (MSK) solution, partners with Healthy Business Group
Comprehensive Head-to-Toe digital MSK solution that helps employees reduce pain and employers minimize costs partners with Healthy Business GroupFREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimpleTherapy, a Whole Body digital MSK Care and Prevention Solution dedicated to relieving musculoskeletal (MSK) pain for its members via evidence-based exercise therapy has partnered with Healthy Business Group (HBG), a market leader in providing customers with access to a diverse set of innovative and disruptive health and well-being solutions, have teamed up to offer a comprehensive MSK solution for employers. With this partnership, SimpleTherapy can be seamlessly implemented under HBG’s fully integrated solution.
Through SimpleTherapy’s platform, employees receive a hyper-personalized exercise and stretching care plan proven to relieve pain and prevent musculoskeletal injuries in 18 different body parts. Employers that work with HBG will have the ability to provide SimpleTherapy to all of their employees. With MSK being the #1 driver for healthcare spend, this powerful combination will immediately decrease employer musculoskeletal costs and provide long-term health benefits for employees.
SimpleTherapy has achieved 3rd party validation from Validation Institute for a two-year medical claims analysis covering 125,000+ members. The comprehensive MSK platform reduced participants' MSK claims by $4,795 for spine care, $4,890 for shoulders, $3,751 for knees, and $2,938 for hips. SimpleTherapy has demonstrated 5x ROI YoY for its clients and is the only solution in the market that has shown a reduction in medical claims, cost, surgery, opioids, DMEs, Imaging YoY for three years.
Arpit Khemka, CEO and Co-Founder at SimpleTherapy, said, “Musculoskeletal disorders are a growing concern for employers. If left untreated, chronic pain inevitably progresses to more serious health complications leading to opioid dependency and costly medical procedures. Our dedicated health coaches and personalized programs help create a healthier workforce, better productivity, and lower claims and cost. We are excited that HBG has chosen SImpleTherapy to help meet the needs of their clients.”
Healthy Business Group COO, Jason Hansen said, “As a provider of well-being solutions, Healthy Business Group has seen first-hand how musculoskeletal pain issues can affect a population. Addressing this unique challenge early, through programs like SimpleTherapy, will dramatically and positively affect the trajectory of many members' personal health. We look forward to adding SimpleTherapy to the growing list of curated solutions we provide to employer groups and working with them to bring better living to our members.
About Healthy Business Group
Healthy Business Group (HBG) provides employees with enhanced access to services, resources to navigate a complex healthcare system and other tools that address the unique challenges that today’s employees and their families face. HBG delivers proven solutions for employers focused on having healthier employees who are more engaged and productive at work and in life. Leveraging our employee engagement experience, our team assists in the selection of the right programs based on the employer's corporate culture to decrease healthcare costs and increase employees’ wellbeing. As a result, our clients have a proven track record of realizing a true return on investment in these programs.
About SimpleTherapy
Founded in 2011 by orthopedic surgeons and physical therapists, SimpleTherapy sought to remove the barriers in the traditional healthcare system by addressing musculoskeletal disorders before they progressed to chronic conditions requiring surgery and time away from work. Today, the program is the most comprehensive corporate musculoskeletal program to manage chronic and acute musculoskeletal disorders. SimpleTherapy’s proprietary platform gives members instant access to evidence-based exercise therapy. For more information, please visit https://simpletherapy.com.
SimpleTherapy® does not offer medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. SimpleTherapy is not a replacement for a physical therapist or doctor. Please consult with your physical therapist or doctor if you have any questions about incorporating the SimpleTherapy session into your wellness program.
Bill Anderson
SimpleTherapy, Inc.
+1 408-506-9268
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn