Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,557 in the last 365 days.

Blount Fine Foods Voluntarily Recalls a Limited Amount (a Single Lot) of Lobster Bisque Due to Possible Undeclared Egg Allergen

Blount Fine Foods announced that, in partnership with the FDA, it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount (a single lot—2,987 cases total) of 16 oz. Panera at Home Lobster Bisque due to potential contamination with an undeclared egg allergen. A limited quantity of this product was distributed across 20 states which include: CA, CO, GA, IL, IN, KS, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NE, NJ, OK, OR, PA, TX, VA, WA, WI.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/blount-fine-foods-voluntarily-recalls-limited-amount-single-lot-lobster-bisque-due-possible

You just read:

Blount Fine Foods Voluntarily Recalls a Limited Amount (a Single Lot) of Lobster Bisque Due to Possible Undeclared Egg Allergen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.