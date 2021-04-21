Blount Fine Foods Voluntarily Recalls a Limited Amount (a Single Lot) of Lobster Bisque Due to Possible Undeclared Egg Allergen

Blount Fine Foods announced that, in partnership with the FDA, it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount (a single lot—2,987 cases total) of 16 oz. Panera at Home Lobster Bisque due to potential contamination with an undeclared egg allergen. A limited quantity of this product was distributed across 20 states which include: CA, CO, GA, IL, IN, KS, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NE, NJ, OK, OR, PA, TX, VA, WA, WI.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/blount-fine-foods-voluntarily-recalls-limited-amount-single-lot-lobster-bisque-due-possible