Town of Duck Awarded $2.9 Million to Renourish Beaches Destroyed by Hurricane Dorian

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $2,972,456 to help the Town of Duck renourish its beaches and replace dune plants destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in 2019. 

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program covers restoration of 170,800 cubic yards of beach sand and replacement of 61,200 dune plants along 8,412 linear feet of shoreline in the Dare County Town of Duck. 

FEMA’s share for this project is $2,229,342 and the state’s share is $743,114.

The Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Dorian, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4465. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.  

