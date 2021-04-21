Median reconstruction to begin on 32nd Ave in Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction and median repair will begin on I-29 south bound off ramp at 32nd Ave. south to 31st St. The project will consist of a turn lane realignment with new signal poles being installed.

There will be single lane closures in both directions within the work zone. Restricted turns from 38th St. to 31st. St. and pedestrian detours will be in place. Speed will be reduced to 25 mph throughout the work zone with a 14ft width restriction.

The project is expected to be completed later this fall.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov