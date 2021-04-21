Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,558 in the last 365 days.

Median reconstruction to begin on 32nd Ave in Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction and median repair will begin on I-29 south bound off ramp at 32nd Ave. south to 31st St. The project will consist of a turn lane realignment with new signal poles being installed.

There will be single lane closures in both directions within the work zone. Restricted turns from 38th St. to 31st. St. and pedestrian detours will be in place. Speed will be reduced to 25 mph throughout the work zone with a 14ft width restriction.

The project is expected to be completed later this fall.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov

You just read:

Median reconstruction to begin on 32nd Ave in Grand Forks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.