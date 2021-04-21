Legendary Occultist ALEISTER CROWLEY Gets Remixed By Dark Electronic & Witch House Artists For A New Release
EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the foremost scholars on the occult and mystical arts, Aleister Crowley has engendered a legacy far beyond his years of study at prestigious British universities in the early 20th century. Perhaps because Crowley was much more than just an intellectual spectator. He also dabbled in magic himself, was a poet, a painter, and writer who drew inspiration from the spiritual realms and made a profound impact on world culture. So, it’s not surprising that artists and musicians have been drawn to Crowley’s work and inspired by his legacy for almost a millennium now - from The Beatles’ using his visage on the artwork for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band to Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page well-known collection of Crowley memorabilia and Ozzy Osbourne’s own tribute to “Mr. Crowley” on his 1980 Blizzard Of Ozz album.
Now an eclectic group of electronic, rock and industrial artists have gathered to remix some of the only surviving recordings Crowley made, the historic wax recordings from 1910-1914, all featured on the brand new release Black Magic. Using those tapes as raw material, these artists have conjured up all new sonic masterpieces, breathing new life into Crowley’s words. From witch house icons Ritualz and ∆aimon to internationally renowned instrumentalist Jozef Van Wissem and space rock supergroup Hawkestrel, Black Magic is a truly unique and thrilling release!
For a sneak preview of what’s in store, check out this terrifying new video for Neoslave remix “Rise Above You.”
https://youtu.be/kFPx3mq5voQ
The album also features an all-new denoised and remastered collection of the wax recordings. Black Magic will be available everywhere on all formats including digipak CD and a deluxe gatefold 2LP set with PURPLE vinyl!
https://orcd.co/aleister_crowley_black_magic
Also be on the lookout for a full-length biopic on Aleister Crowley, directed by The Cordero Brothers, with a screenplay based on the infamous Boleskine House where Crowley practiced black magic rituals and became the center for a series of sinister supernatural occurrences. The house was later purchased by Jimmy Page.
Track List:
REMIXED
1. The Call Of The First Æthyr - Jozef van Wissem
2. Innavigable Soul - Hawkestrel
3. The Human Curse - Ritualz
4. At Sea - Umberto
5. The Pentagram - ∆AIMON
6. Rise Above You - Neoslave
7. The Fate - Ainoma
8. The Poet - VV & The Void
9. The Call Of The Second Æthyr - Witch Of The Vale
10.- 12. Golden Dawn - Kill Shelter
REMASTERED
13. Introduction
14. The Call Of The First Æthyr (Enochian)
15. The Call Of The First Æthyr (English)
16. The Call Of The Second Æthyr (Enochian)
17. The Call Of The Second Æthyr (English)
18. La Gitana
19. The Pentagram
20. One Sovereighn For Women
21. The Poet
22. At Sea
23. Fingernails
24. The Titanic
25. HJymn To The American People On The Anniversary Of Their Independence
26. Excerpts From The Gnostic Mass
27. Vive La France
