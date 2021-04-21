Police Continue Efforts To Combat Street Racing And Excessive Exhaust Noise In Montgomery County

April 21, 2021

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – As part of their ongoing efforts to address street racing and excessive exhaust noise in Montgomery County, police continue initiatives in concentrated areas known for the noise and illegal activity.

The initiative took place yesterday in the area of MD Route 355 between Rockville and Gaithersburg. The coordinated efforts among Montgomery County law enforcement partners included Maryland State Police from the Rockville Barrack, officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department, Rockville City Police, Montgomery County Police and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

The combined efforts of all five law enforcement agencies working from 8:00 p.m. to midnight in Montgomery County to address aggressive driving, street racing and the excessive noise caused by modified exhaust systems yielded the following results:

125 citations and warnings

49 safety equipment repair orders

2 criminal arrests

Maryland State Police highway safety initiatives in this region and throughout the state will continue, in cooperation with local law enforcement partners. Please obey the speed limit, do not drive aggressively or impaired and always buckle up.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov