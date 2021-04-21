Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,558 in the last 365 days.

Police Continue Efforts To Combat Street Racing And Excessive Exhaust Noise In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police News Release

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – As part of their ongoing efforts to address street racing and excessive exhaust noise in Montgomery County, police continue initiatives in concentrated areas known for the noise and illegal activity.

            The initiative took place yesterday in the area of MD Route 355 between Rockville and Gaithersburg.  The coordinated efforts among Montgomery County law enforcement partners included Maryland State Police from the Rockville Barrack, officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department, Rockville City Police, Montgomery County Police and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

The combined efforts of all five law enforcement agencies working from 8:00 p.m. to midnight in Montgomery County to address aggressive driving, street racing and the excessive noise caused by modified exhaust systems yielded the following results:

  • 125 citations and warnings
  • 49 safety equipment repair orders
  •  2 criminal arrests

            Maryland State Police highway safety initiatives in this region and throughout the state will continue, in cooperation with local law enforcement partners.  Please obey the speed limit, do not drive aggressively or impaired and always buckle up.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov

 

You just read:

Police Continue Efforts To Combat Street Racing And Excessive Exhaust Noise In Montgomery County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.