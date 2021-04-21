Uncover the mysteries of bats with MDC and USFWS experts during virtual program May 4

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Much about bats seems mysterious and hidden. They’re active mainly in the dark of night, and they roost and hibernate in caves and other secretive places. Bats are the only mammals in Missouri that can truly fly and much of their complex vocalizing occurs beyond the range of human hearing. Yet we can appreciate bats for their help in controlling mosquitoes and crop pests.

Learn more about these elusive creatures at a virtual presentation hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Bats of Missouri will take place Tuesday, May 4 from 6:30-8 p.m. and is a free online program open to all ages. Presenters include MDC Naturalist and bat researcher Shelly Colatskie, and MDC State Bat Ecologists Jordan Meyer and Jeanette Bailey. Joining the MDC experts will be U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Fish and Wildlife Biologist Vona Kuczynska.

Did you know we have 16 species of bats that can be found in Missouri? This program will explore topics such as what they eat, and how and where they live. The presenters will briefly discuss bats around the world, what makes a bat a bat, and then focus specifically on Missouri's bats. They’ll also look at threats that face Missouri’s bats, like diseases including white-nose syndrome, rabies, and histoplasmosis, along with wind turbine collisions and habitat destruction.

Participants will also discover ways they can help bats like utilizing bat houses with tips on their building and proper placement. There will be a question and answer session after the presentation through the online chat, so participants can interact directly with the experts.

Bats of Missouri is a free program; however, advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZzH. Please register each person attending. This is a virtual event through WebEx. Participants will receive an invitation with the link via email approximately 24 hours prior to the event. Please check junk mail/spam folders if you do not receive the invitation.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.