JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri senators discuss Senate Concurrent Resolution 16, which urges federal Keystone XL pipeline approval, and Senate Bill 323, which would allow school districts to offer elective social studies courses on the Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament.
You just read:
The Missouri Senate Minute for April 21: SCR 16 and SB 323
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.