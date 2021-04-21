AppSwarm Provides Outline for Development of Blockchain Research Lab, TulsaLabs

/EIN News/ -- Tulsa, OK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, provides development outline for its blockchain research lab, TulsaLabs.



TulsaLabs announces general guide regarding the development of its blockchain research lab located in Tulsa, OK, and New York City.

The lab will embark on application research, seminars, blockchain workshops, and will utilize its video conferencing capabilities to bring together global minds and insights to Tulsa’s surging technology community.

Phase 1 - Establish board of advisors

Phase 2 - Build partnerships and collaborations

Phase 3 - Application development of commercial products

Establish board of advisors: In the coming days and weeks we will embark on appointing members to our advisory board at TulsaLabs. The goal is to leverage the insights and skills from multiple advisors who have knowledge and expertise within the blockchain industry, and how this technology will be used to transform our economy in the future.

Build partnerships and collaborations: We will also work on building partnerships and collaborations with companies, academic institutions and institutional investment partners to establish a community geared towards developing next-generation blockchain technologies in Tulsa, and New York.

In addition, TulsaLabs will reach out to numerous city initiative programs designed to promote Tulsa as an emerging technology hub for the Midwest.

The Company will also work in providing support to AI Venturetech for the launch of its blockchain and 5G research lab in the heart of New York City.

Application development of commercial products: Seek to develop teams of blockchain and smart contract developers to assist in contributing their insight and skills for new blockchain-related products to be developed out of our lab, or through collaboration with our partners.

Partner with Us:

Contact us if you are a blockchain development company or private equity firm looking to partner with our lab. https://aiventuretech.com/partners/

Doge Developers

https://dogelabs.io /, a newly launched division of TulsaLabs, is inviting companies, blockchain developers, and academic students from around the world wishing to potentially work with our lab to develop products off the Doge blockchain platform.

To learn how you can partner with DogeLabs please visit https://dogelabs.io/partner-with-us/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, follow us on www.app-swarm.com

