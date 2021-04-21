Basilea shareholders approve all proposals of the board of directors at the annual general meeting

/EIN News/ -- Basel, Switzerland, April 21, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) reported today that shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors at today’s annual general meeting (AGM) for the financial year 2020.

In accordance with the ordinance issued by the Swiss Federal Council (COVID-19 Ordinance 3, extended until December 31, 2021) and the protective measures against the coronavirus that currently apply, the board of directors of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. had decided to hold the AGM 2021 without the physical presence of shareholders. Accordingly, shareholders exercised their voting rights exclusively via the independent proxy. At the AGM, a total of 3,997,434 shareholder votes, equivalent to 30.9 percent of the share capital and 53.5 percent of the shares entitled to vote, were represented by the independent proxy.

Domenico Scala, Chairman, commented: “We thank our shareholders for the broad support of the proposed motions. We regret that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic we again had to run our AGM without the physical presence of shareholders, but hope that we will be able to hold the AGM 2022 under normal circumstances and again welcome our shareholders in person.”

At the AGM, the shareholders approved the annual report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2020. They also endorsed carrying forward the accumulated deficit and approved the discharge of the members of the board of directors and the management committee.

Domenico Scala was re-elected as Chairman and Dr. Martin Nicklasson, Dr. Nicole Onetto, Ronald Scott, Steven D. Skolsky and Dr. Thomas Werner were re-elected as members of the board of directors. In addition, Dr. Nicklasson and Dr. Werner were re-elected and Dr. Onetto was newly elected to the compensation committee. The term of all board members lasts until the end of the AGM 2022.

The shareholders also approved the proposed maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the board of directors for the period to the AGM 2022, and the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the management committee for the financial year 2022. In a non-binding advisory vote, the shareholders endorsed the compensation report for the financial year 2020.

The shareholders also approved the proposed amendment of the articles of association to renew the authorization of the board of directors to increase the share capital by a maximum of CHF 1’000’000.-- by issuing a maximum of 1’000’000 registered shares having a nominal value of CHF 1.-- each until April 2023.

Finally, the shareholders re-elected Dr. Caroline Cron as independent proxy until the end of the next AGM and re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd, Basel, as auditors for the financial year 2021.

At the time of the AGM, 64.9 percent of the share capital were registered in Basilea’s share register.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the medical needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and have a number of preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD



Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Phone +41 61 606 1102 E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

Attachment