Sen. Sabatina Announces $1.75 Million in State Funds For Philadelphia Waterfront and Community Projects

Harrisburg – April 21, 2021- Sen. John Sabatina (D-Philadelphia) announced today that $1,750,00 in state grant funds have been awarded to renovation projects aimed at improving infrastructure for Philadelphia residents and business.

Funding from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) will support two projects, one focused on the preservation of Philadelphia’s northeast industrial waterfront through the 7777R State Road Pier Rehabilitation. This project will ultimately support an effort to ship 145,000 gross tons of scrap metal per year by barge instead of by truck, subsequently removing about 8,000 trucks per year from the Philadelphia traffic system.

The other project will use funds to upgrade playground safety conditions and equipment at Frank Glavin Playground in Port Richmond, AKA A&W Playground. The grant money will also be used to install a ramped walkway to increase accessibility to A&W.

“It is critical to support local projects that focus on the safety of our community and viability of sustainable business. I’m thrilled to announce funding that will ultimately impact the well-being of Philadelphia residents and the future of doing business in our city.” Sabatina said.

The following projects will receive funding:

Preserving Philadelphia’s NE Industrial Waterfront through the 7777R State Road Pier Rehabilitation – West View Water Authority – $ 1,575,000, funded through the Multimodal Transportation Fund

Frank Glavin Playground Renovation – $175,000, funded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFA) Act 13 Program

“This is state funding that’s being directed towards projects that will have real impact. I will continue to work with and for my constituents in Philadelphia to make sure we’re investing in what matters.” Sabatina said.

More information on DCED and state grants can be found online: https://dced.pa.gov/

