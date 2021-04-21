Tartaglione Announces Award of $250,000 Greenways Grant to Hispanic Association of Contractors and Enterprises

Philadelphia, PA – April 21, 2021 – State Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia) is pleased to announce that the Hispanic Association of Contractors and Enterprises (HACE) has been awarded a $250,000 Greenways, Trails and Recreation grant from the Commonwealth in support of The Trail Park, a planned community gathering space in the heart of Philadelphia’s Latinx community.

The 1.18 Trail Park will feature an amphitheater, concessions, and playground while serving as a trailhead to the future Richmond Industrial Trail, which is poised to become a key link in Philadelphia’s trail network connecting neighborhoods to the Delaware River and East Coast Greenway.

“I am thrilled to help HACE achieve its vision of a functional and aesthetically pleasing community space where families and neighbors can gather to enjoy each other’s company and the outdoors,” Senator Tartaglione said.

The planned park will strengthen community access to safe and equitable open space for residents and will help to restore the natural environment. The total project cost is $684,750 and will be funded with additional support from Conrail, the William Penn Foundation, and HACE’s own contributions.

The Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program was created under Act 13 of 2012, through which the Commonwealth Financing Authority distributes a portion of the Marcellus Legacy Fund. The Program supports planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation, and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks, and beautification projects. For more information, visit https://dced.pa.gov/programs/greenways-trails-and-recreation-program-gtrp/

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact William Kenny at 215-533-0440 or William.Kenny@pasenate.com.