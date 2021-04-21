Tartaglione Announces Award of $50,000 Watershed Restoration Grant for Frankford Works Project

Philadelphia, PA – April 21, 2021 – State Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia) is pleased to announce that 1320 Pine Street BJ Venture 1 LP, developer of the Frankford Works project, has been awarded a $50,000 Watershed Restoration and Protection Program grant from the Commonwealth for stormwater management in a newly restored mixed-use campus.

Frankford Works is a project aimed at the rehabilitation of seven former warehouse buildings originally built circa 1922 in an industrial section of Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. The project will recreate the space to transform it from an old warehouse and factory complex into bright, open units serving the community as live/work opportunities for small businesses and organizations.

“Projects like Frankford Works are forward-thinking and vital as many of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods continue the difficult transition from the city’s industrial past into the economy of the future,” Senator Tartaglione said. “I am thrilled to deliver this funding from the Commonwealth that will bring commerce and jobs to the community while helping to protect our water supply.”

The state funding will be used to mitigate stormwater flows leaving the site. Work will include the installation of a 1,060-square-foot rain garden/ponding area for stormwater storage. The potential capture area for the rain garden is 14,850 square feet of impervious surface. In addition, an existing semi-impervious courtyard will be converted into green space to filter runoff, cool air temperatures, reduce energy consumption, and improve air quality. The total project cost is $120,000.

The Watershed Restoration and Protection Program was created under Act 13 of 2012, through which the Commonwealth Financing Authority distributes a portion of the Marcellus Legacy Fund. The overall goal of the Program is to restore and maintain streams impaired by the uncontrolled discharge of polluted runoff, and ultimately to remove these streams from the state’s Impaired Waters list. For information, visit https://dced.pa.gov/programs/watershed-restoration-protection-program-wrpp/

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact William Kenny at 215-533-0440 or William.Kenny@pasenate.com.