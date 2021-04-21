Tartaglione Announces Award of $50,000 Greenways Grant fo International Weloveu Foundation

Philadelphia, PA – April 21, 2021 – State Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia) is pleased to announce that the International WeLoveU Foundation East Coast Region, Inc. has been awarded a $50,000 Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant from the Commonwealth for the revitalization of a vacant lot in Philadelphia’s Castor Gardens neighborhood.

The triangular lot is at the intersection of Gilham Street, Cranford Avenue, and Loretto Avenue and has become overgrown with trees that have become a safety hazard to the community. The lot has also been the site of illegal dumping. It is an undefined property in city records and has no listed address or owner. The Foundation plans to construct a nature sensory path, gardens, and tree benches on the site, which will complement the nearby Tarken Recreation Center and provide a natural playscape for the community.

“The WeLoveU Foundation has developed a sensible solution for a site that has been an eyesore and a nuisance to the community for many years,” Senator Tartaglione said. “I am thrilled to deliver Commonwealth funding for this worthy cause.”

The total project is expected to cost $61,250.

The Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program was created under Act 13 of 2012, through which the Commonwealth Financing Authority distributes a portion of the Marcellus Legacy Fund. The Program supports planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation, and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks, and beautification projects. For more information, visit https://dced.pa.gov/programs/greenways-trails-and-recreation-program-gtrp/

