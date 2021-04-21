Contact: Joanne Spaulding, Director Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center (802) 522-9135 | joanne.spaulding@vermont.gov

DEPARTMENT OF THE NAVY SBIR & STTR OPPORTUNITIES Small and underrepresented businesses invited to attend this webinar

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center and the U.S. Department of the Navy (DON) are pleased to present a FREE web session to introduce attendees to the DON Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Programs.

The webinar will:

Provide an understanding of the DON SBIR/STTR Programs

Identify Naval needs (topics)

Review submission requirements, proposal templates, and supplementary forms

Provide answers to frequently asked questions

The Department of the Navy SBIR and STTR programs provide the opportunity for domestic small businesses and start-ups to deliver innovative solutions to meet Naval needs through Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D). Women-owned, veterans, service-disabled veterans, and other minority-owned businesses are encouraged to participate.

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Vermont District Office and the Vermont Small Business Development Center (VtSBDC) will be participating in the event. Each will explain how they can assist Vermont businesses at different stages of the SBIR/STTR process with resources, funding guidance, commercialization, and technical assistance.

Event Information:

WHEN: Monday, May 3, 2021 TIME: 9:00am – 11:00am Register: Department of the Navy SBIR & STTR Opportunities (ecenterdirect.com)

For more information and to register for other PTAC events, please visit https://vtptac.ecenterdirect.com/events or call (802) 828-5237.

About the Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center (VT PTAC): VT PTAC provides Vermont businesses with an understanding of the requirements of government contracting to obtain and successfully perform federal, state, and local contracts through free counseling services, training, and networking opportunities. The center’s mission is to increase the percentage of federal contracts awarded to Vermont businesses with an emphasis on contracts awarded to small businesses. This procurement technical assistance center is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the Defense Logistics Agency. It is also funded by the Vermont Department of Economic Development (DED), and it operates as a program within the DED. For more information on VT PTAC please visit: http://ptac.vermont.gov.

About the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD): ACCD’s mission is to help Vermonters improve their quality of life and build strong communities. ACCD accomplishes this mission by providing grants, technical assistance, and advocacy through three divisions: The Department of Economic Development, the Department of Tourism and Marketing, and the Department of Housing and Community Development. For more information on ACCD please visit: https://accd.vermont.gov.

About the U.S. Department of the Navy SBIR/STTR Programs (DON): The mission of the Department of the Navy Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Programs is to support scientific excellence and technological innovation through the investment of Federal research funds in critical American priorities to build a strong national economy. The goal of Department of the Navy (DON) programs is to deliver innovative technology solutions to the Naval warfighter by applying the agility, dedication, and ingenuity of small business entrepreneurs to the research and development (R&D) needs of the DON. For more information on DON SBIR/STTR Programs, please visit: https://www.navysbir.com/.

About the Vermont Small Business Development Center (VtSBDC): VtSBDC is a statewide program of the Vermont State Colleges, hosted by Vermont Technical College with a mission to provide expert advice and individualized resources to Vermont’s small businesses to start-grow-thrive-transition. For the past 29 years, VtSBDC has guided Vermonters to create jobs, secure capital, increase the profitability and sustainability of their businesses and grow the Vermont economy. Check out new resources, learn more, and read client success stories by visiting: www.vtsbdc.org.

VT PTAC Program Headquarters 1 National Life Drive, 6th Floor Montpelier, VT 05602 (802) 828-5237 http://ptac.vermont.gov