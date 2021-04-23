Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Coming to the Shops at Riverwoods (Provo, Utah)

New Utah Location Delivers Benefits of Hydration Infusion Therapy to Area Residents and Businesses

Feeling better is about to get easier. Our new Riverwoods location is sure to be very popular and really transform the lives of our customers in this area.” — Tom Smith, owner and operator

PROVO, UTAH, US, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, a leading provider of IV hydration therapy, today announced that it will be opening a new retail location in Provo, UT at the Shops at Riverwoods in early May 2021. This new location will provide an array of IV hydration solutions, using a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and IV fluids. IV therapy is infused directly into the bloodstream, giving the recipient’s cells rapid access to the nutrients required for healing, improved performance, and general well-being.

“Feeling better is about to get easier," said Tom Smith, owner and operator. “This location is sure to be very popular and really transform the lives of our friends and neighbors in this area.”

IV hydration therapy offers a host of benefits and is used by many to alleviate symptoms associated with flu, migraines, seasonal allergies, weight gain, muscle pain, dry skin, joint pain, and even premature aging—among a variety of other ailments.

“When vitamins and supplements are taken orally, you may only receive 30 percent of the vitamin’s nutritional value. With IV therapy, you receive 100 percent absorption,” said Heidi Neville, Utah area representative for Prime IV Hydration & Wellness. “In order for nutrients to reach the cell and work effectively, they must be absorbed. Many people suffer from vitamin deficiencies or are unable to absorb nutrients correctly. With IV vitamin therapy, your nutritional balance and health will improve significantly.”

This Provo store is located at the Shops at Riverwoods and will feature the following:

- 10 specialized infusions with high doses of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants that provide 100 percent absorption to cells and tissues that need it most.

- Highly skilled and certified staff of medical professionals committed to their client’s health and wellness journey.

- Services ranging from helping boost immunity to relieving chronic fatigue, allergy symptoms, migraines, Lyme disease and Lupus symptoms and improving athletic performance, accelerating recovery, reducing the effects of aging, enhancing weight loss, and many more.

“As part of our upcoming grand opening, we invite you to discover the endless benefits of IV hydration,” said Smith. “As an essential health care facility, we will see patients for relief that has previously only been provided at emergency rooms and urgent care centers.”

Grand Opening Schedule

-----------------

In preparation for opening this new Riverwoods location, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness will host events as follows:

- May 6-11, 2021 will be a soft opening with limited hours (likely from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm MT) to be posted online. Friends, family members, VIPs (including members of the media) will be welcomed at this time to tour the new facility and experience some of the store’s products and services.

- May 13-31, 2021 marks the official grand opening of the Riverwoods location, and hours will be extended from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday-

Thursday, 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Friday-Saturday, (closed Sundays). Grand opening specials will be posted on the store’s website at www.primeivriverwoods.com and social media sites (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn). Prime IV expects grand opening specials to run through the month of May.

For details, visit www.primeivriverwoods.com.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Riverwoods is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. We strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Contact this location directly online at www.primeivriverwoods.com, via email at info@primeivriverwoods.com, or by calling 385.497.6868.

Prime IV Riverwoods is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.