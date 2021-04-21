PennDOT to Begin Construction on New Hanover Square Road Bridge Replacement in New Hanover Township, Montgomery County

​King of Prussia, PA – Construction to replace the New Hanover Square Road Bridge over a branch of Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township, Montgomery County is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 26, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The bridge was closed in September 2018 following a bridge inspection that found severe deterioration of the superstructure and bridge deck.

New Hanover Square Road motorists will continue to be detoured over Route 73 (Big Road), Route 663 (Charlotte Street) and Swamp Pike throughout construction.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

In addition to the bridge replacement, the project scope also includes replacement of the culvert over an unnamed tributary, addition of shoulders, upgraded guide rail and other miscellaneous construction. The project will also raise the roadway approaches on both sides of the bridge and culvert to reduce flooding at these locations during storm events.

The existing three-span steel beam bridge and the concrete culvert were both built in 1934. The bridge carried 4,941 vehicles per day prior to its closure.

Column Construction, Inc., of Glenmoore, Chester County is the general contractor on the $2,696,289 project which is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in summer 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #