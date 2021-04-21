Work to Start Next Week to Repair Two Bridges in Potter County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that work to repair two bridges in Potter County will begin next week. Locations include:

• Route 6 bridge over Lyman Run at Sweden Valley in Sweden Township. Traffic control will consist of half-width construction with one lane/alternating traffic through the work area controlled by temporary traffic signals. Work at this location is expected to begin April 28. This 36-foot bridge dates from 1962 and carries an average of almost 5,500 vehicles each day. Repairs will improve the bridge’s overall rating.

• Route 3001 (East Fork Road) bridge over Birch Run in Wharton Township about 5 miles northeast of the village of Wharton. Traffic control will consist of a one-lane temporary roadway controlled by temporary traffic signals. Work at this location is scheduled to begin June 15. This 28-foot box beam bridge dates from 1966 and carries an average of 80 vehicles each day. Repairs will improve the bridge’s overall rating.

Rehabilitation work will include rebar installation, concrete repairs, beam spall repairs, and superstructure replacement. Work will also include asphalt paving, guide rail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. Work for each bridge will finish by late September.

Work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.

Nestleroad Contracting Company, Inc. of Montoursville is the contractor on this $1.1 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3017 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

