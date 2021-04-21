State Route 19/State Route 3025 (Little Creek Road) Project Begins

PennDOT is announcing that work has begun on State Route 19/State Route 3025 (Little Creek Road) in Zelienople Borough, Butler County.

This project will improve motorist safety at the intersection as well as include roadway improvements, signal installation, and other miscellaneous construction along State Route 19, Little Creek Road, Mercer Road, and Wise Road.

The construction area affects State Route 19/ tate Route 3025 from approximately 0.6 miles north of Zelienople Borough to approximately 0.1 miles south of the Lancaster Township line.

Gulisek Construction LLC is completing this $3.8 million project which is estimated to continue through the fall of 2021.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.