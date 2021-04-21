Media Advisory: Glenroy, Inc. Announces the Glenroy Sustainable Packaging Portfolio for Food, Pharmaceutical, Pet Food & Treats, Nutraceutical, Personal Care and Household Products Industries

/EIN News/ -- MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy® Inc., a leading sustainable flexible packaging company and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch, has announced the availability of Glenroy Sustainable Packaging, its portfolio of sustainable flexible packaging to help brand owners in the food, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutraceutical, personal care and household products industries achieve their sustainability goals and address the global waste issue.



In this first phase, the Glenroy Sustainable Packaging portfolio features recyclable pouches and film laminations that qualify for the How2Recycle® store drop-off label program, post-consumer recycled (PCR) pouches and film laminations made with up to 53% recycled content and the eco-friendly premade STANDCAP Pouch in a PCR format with up to 48% recycled content.

“Glenroy is dedicated to being an active participant in the circular economy by finding ways to make our flexible packaging more eco-friendly,” said Evan Arnold, Vice President of Business Development at Glenroy. “The Glenroy Sustainable Packaging portfolio offers recyclable and PCR options for brands in most industries to not only meet their stated sustainability goals, but also provide flexible packaging options that their consumers can feel good about.”

As a sustainable flexible packaging company, Glenroy has been dedicated to preserving the environment through operating efficiencies and flexible packaging development. Their team of professionals continues to work with brand owners, partners and vendors to find new ways to reduce the impact on the environment. The Glenroy Sustainable Packaging portfolio is poised to enable the circular economy and provides another step in the right direction to address the global waste issue.

“As a part of the flexible packaging industry, we are focused more than ever on delivering sustainable flexible packaging solutions for our customers, retailers and consumers,” stated Steve Nichols, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Glenroy. “Our lightweight flexible packaging already offers an eco-friendly impact compared to alternative package formats, but adding recyclable and PCR flexible packaging options increases the positive environmental impact exponentially. We’re excited about the future of flexible packaging.”

Glenroy has a development pipeline of sustainable flexible packaging innovations that will be added to the Glenroy Sustainable Packaging portfolio. Future sustainable flexible packaging options will be announced as they become available. Learn more about the Glenroy Sustainable Packaging portfolio at glenroy.com/sustainability.

About Glenroy Inc.

Glenroy, Inc. is a leading sustainable flexible packaging company and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch, an eco-friendly, award winning inverted pouch. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy manufactures sustainable flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information on Glenroy's sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

