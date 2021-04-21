Norton Rose Fulbright adds real estate finance team in Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that three real estate lawyers, led by partner David Barksdale, have joined its Los Angeles office. Senior counsel Kevin Garland and associate Joseph Bini accompany Barksdale in the move from Loeb & Loeb.

With more than 30 years of real estate finance and investment experience, Barksdale represents lenders and borrowers in structured and syndicated finance transactions, and handles acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, workouts and restructurings involving real estate assets. The 10th lateral partner to join Norton Rose Fulbright in California over the last 20 months, he also advises special servicers, lenders and investors in the workout and restructuring of real estate financing.



Garland represents lenders making loans, whether acquisition, construction, or permanent, which are secured by real estate. He has experience closing acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, borrower-side financings and sale-leaseback transactions.



Bini represents banks, institutional investors, sponsors and borrowers in syndicated and single lender complex debt financing transactions. His work includes secured and unsecured asset-based lending facilities, real estate secured loans, construction loans and acquisition finance.



Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright's US Managing Partner, said:



“The addition of Dave, Kevin and Joe to our Los Angeles office reinforces the firm’s commitment and investment in our real estate practice and overall presence in California. This team possesses extensive real estate law experience and a tremendous client base. We are delighted that Dave, Kevin and Joe have joined the firm.”



John Jennings, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Real Estate, commented:



“This exceptional group of lawyers is a fantastic addition to the firm’s real estate group, which has been advising our clients through the uncertainty of the pandemic. With Dave’s arrival, our firm will be renewing and expanding its focus on distressed real estate featuring a cross-disciplinary team to assist our clients with the most complex of issues.”



Barksdale, who is a Fellow of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers and a member of the CRE Finance Council, said:



“I have long admired Norton Rose Fulbright’s global reach, which will benefit my clients tremendously. The firm’s substantial presence in the Northeast will afford Kevin, Joe and me the opportunity and resources to continue expanding our coast to coast practice, as New York is a key market for real estate finance.”



Barksdale, who is admitted to practice in California and Nevada, earned his BA and BS from Oral Roberts University and his law degree from the University of California Hastings College of Law. Garland, who is licensed to practice in California, Illinois and Delaware, earned his BA from the University of Washington and his law degree from American University Washington College of Law. Bini, who is licensed to practice in California, earned his BA from Boston College and his law degree from the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law.

